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WKN: A42GR2 | ISIN: US47668J1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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JERSEY MIKES SUBS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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JERSEY MIKES SUBS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 15:24 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Jersey Mike's Raises $1 Billion Ahead of NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 30th

  • Jersey Mike's Subs (NYSE: JMKE) and Reformation (NYSE: REF) will begin trading on the NYSE today following their respective IPOs.
  • Jersey Mike's offers more than 43 million shares at $23 a piece.
    • Jersey Mike's CEO Charlie Morrison will join NYSE Live to discuss the firm's next move after going public.
  • Reformation raises $211 million in its Initial Public Offering.
  • Investors are dissecting Wednesday's policy decision from the Federal Reserve and parsing through fresh earnings data.

Opening Bell
Jersey Mike's (NYSE: JMKE) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Blackberry (NYSE: BB) celebrates its evolution into a company trusted in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-jersey-mikes-raises-1-billion-ahead-of-nyse-debut-302839080.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.