Bank of San Francisco Reports Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) today reported unaudited net income of $1.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and $1.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Bank reported net income of $3.7 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report our sixth consecutive quarter of growth, reflecting ongoing demand for our personalized banking services and steady execution by our team. Momentum accelerated in the second quarter, resulting in year-to-date annualized growth of 23% in loans and 32% in deposits. Most notably, year-to-date net income increased by $939,000, or 34%, compared to the same period last year," said William Keller, Chief Executive Officer. "While a plan to add duration to our liabilities and a seasonal shift in one of our deposit niches resulted in a modest contraction in our net interest margin, the increase in earning assets, especially loans that ended the quarter over $51 million above the year-to-date average, positions us well for increased earnings in the quarters ahead."

"Our long-term strategy remains centered on disciplined growth. We continue to invest in the people, technology, and client-facing capabilities needed to support future expansion while strengthening our franchise across the Bay Area. The early success of our newest branch, which is already performing above our initial expectations, demonstrates the effectiveness of these investments and the strength of client demand in our markets. While we continue to invest in future growth, we remain committed to prudent expense management, safety and operational discipline, balancing strategic investments with sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value," said Bill Ward, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $863.6 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $96.0 million, or 13% from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $191.6 million, or 29% from June 30, 2025.

Total deposits were $740.7 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $70.7 million, or 11% from March 31, 2026, and $158.5 million, or 27% from June 30, 2025.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $243.6 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $32.7 million, or 12% from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $14.6 million, or 6% from June 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 32.89% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, compared to 41.25% at March 31, 2026 and 39.34% at June 30, 2025.

Interest-bearing deposits were $497.1 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $103.4 million, or 26% from March 31, 2026, and $143.9 million, or 41% from June 30, 2025. The total cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was 1.39%, an increase of 0.24% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of 0.09% from the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total loans were $695.8 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $58.8 million, or 9% from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $144.9 million, or 26% from June 30, 2025. Unused commitments in the current quarter increased $11.8 million from March 31, 2026 with new line originations during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses increased by $550,000 from outstanding loan balances and $130,000 related to the reserve for unfunded commitments for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

At June 30, 2026, non-performing loans represented 0.07% of total assets, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2026, and 0.17% at June 30, 2025. Credit quality remains strong as one loan representing 87% of the increase in 30-day past due loans returned to current status.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled $8.3 million, an increase of $76,000, or 1% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.3 million, or 19% from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, totaled $16.5 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 24% from the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was 4.30%, compared to 4.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 4.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. NIM for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 4.38%, compared to 4.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled $5.5 million, an increase of $172,000, or 3% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 23% from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, totaled $10.7 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 19% from the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled $1.7 million, a decrease of $357,000, or 18% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $23,000, or 1% from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, totaled $3.7 million, an increase of $939,000, or 34% from the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled $2.9 million, a decrease of $122,000, or 4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $330,000, or 13% from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, totaled $6.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 34% from the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total shareholders' equity was $86.9 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.7 million, or 2% from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $8.3 million, or 11% from June 30, 2025.

Book value per share was $39.21 at June 30, 2026, an increase of $0.27, or 1% from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $2.88, or 8% from June 30, 2025.

The Bank remained well-capitalized, with all capital ratios exceeding regulatory requirements, including a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 10.92%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital and Common Equity Tier 1 Ratios of 14.36%, and a Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 15.61%.

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Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use pre-tax, pre-provision income as a non-GAAP financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measure does have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider pre-tax, pre-provision income in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information about the financial performance of our business and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance. We believe pre-tax, pre-provision income is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding back the provision for credit losses and income tax expense to net income.

About Bank of San Francisco

Bank of San Francisco is an independent commercial and private bank built on personal relationships. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco since 2005, the Bank serves individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits that value direct access to experienced bankers and a single point of contact across their financial lives.

With deep community roots and a broad reach, Bank of San Francisco delivers high-touch service and quick decisions, supporting clients wherever life and business take them. Growth is fueled by referrals and the long-term loyalty of clients, colleagues, and community partners. Bank of San Francisco is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID: 403437. Learn more at www.bankbsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management's expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Bank of San Francisco

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)

For the Periods Ended Year Over Year Change 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 $ % Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,502 $ 7,129 $ 10,899 $ 6,604 $ 8,754 $ (3,252 ) -37 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 118,488 84,997 60,827 74,188 78,541 39,947 51 % Total cash and cash equivalents 123,990 92,126 71,726 80,792 87,295 36,695 42 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 30,043 25,887 26,025 25,038 21,859 8,184 37 % Loans, net of deferred costs/fees 695,805 637,010 623,030 581,443 550,910 144,895 26 % Allowance for credit losses (8,299 ) (7,749 ) (7,659 ) (7,518 ) (7,258 ) (1,041 ) 14 % Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 687,506 629,261 615,371 573,925 543,652 143,854 26 %

Premises and equipment, net 2,935 3,036 2,590 1,632 1,501 1,434 96 % Accrued interest receivable & other assets 19,078 17,200 17,342 17,021 17,608 1,470 8 % Total Assets $ 863,552 $ 767,510 $ 733,054 $ 698,408 $ 671,915 $ 191,637 29 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 243,621 $ 276,352 $ 265,492 $ 238,330 $ 229,036 $ 14,585 6 % Interest bearing deposits 497,078 393,651 372,073 367,669 353,188 143,890 41 % Total deposits 740,699 670,003 637,565 605,999 582,224 158,475 27 % FHLB advances 24,000 - - - - 24,000 n/m Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,990 12,389 12,432 11,795 11,171 819 7 % Total Liabilities 776,689 682,392 649,997 617,794 593,395 183,294 31 % Common stock 29,869 29,614 29,490 29,261 29,075 794 3 % Retained earnings 57,191 55,534 53,521 51,309 49,475 7,716 16 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (197 ) (30 ) 46 44 (30 ) (167 ) 557 % Total Shareholders' Equity 86,863 85,118 83,057 80,614 78,520 8,343 11 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 863,552 $ 767,510 $ 733,054 $ 698,408 $ 671,915 $ 191,637 29 % Book Value per Common Share $ 39.21 $ 38.94 $ 37.94 $ 37.17 $ 36.33 $ 2.88 8 % Total Common Shares Outstanding 2,215,113 2,185,966 2,188,985 2,168,841 2,161,024 54,089 3 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.92 % 11.27 % 11.16 % 11.54 % 11.83 % -0.91 % -8 % Tier 1 RBC ratio 14.36 % 15.59 % 16.14 % 17.08 % 17.68 % -3.32 % -19 % Common Equity Tier 1 RBC ratio 14.36 % 15.59 % 16.14 % 17.08 % 17.68 % -3.32 % -19 % Total Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio 15.61 % 16.84 % 17.39 % 18.34 % 18.93 % -3.32 % -18 % Other Ratios Non-interest bearing to Total Deposits 32.89 % 41.25 % 41.64 % 39.33 % 39.34 % -6.45 % -16 % Loan to Deposit ratio 93.94 % 95.08 % 97.72 % 95.95 % 94.62 % -0.68 % -1 % Loan to Funding ratio 90.99 % 95.08 % 97.72 % 95.95 % 94.62 % -3.63 % -4 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.29 % 1.32 % -0.13 % -10 % ACL to Nonperforming Loans 1319.08 % 1190.05 % 1099.23 % 868.68 % 642.31 % 676.77 % 105 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.17 % -0.10 % -59 % n/m - Not meaningful

Bank of San Francisco

Statement of Income (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Over Year Change 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 $ % Interest Income Interest on loans, including fees $ 9,632 $ 8,874 $ 8,904 $ 8,048 $ 7,596 $ 2,036 27 % Interest on deposits in banks 771 751 968 1,021 928 (157 ) -17 % Interest on investment securities 331 246 247 208 210 121 58 % Other interest income 43 181 79 77 72 (29 ) -40 % Total interest income 10,777 10,052 10,198 9,354 8,806 1,971 22 % Interest Expense Deposits interest expense 2,385 1,858 2,054 1,936 1,868 517 28 % Other interest expense 122 - - - - 122 n/m Total interest expense 2,507 1,858 2,054 1,936 1,868 639 34 % Net interest income 8,270 8,194 8,144 7,418 6,938 1,332 19 % Provision for credit losses 680 200 300 330 290 390 134 % Net interest income after provision 7,590 7,994 7,844 7,088 6,648 942 14 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposits 99 103 129 111 108 (9 ) -8 % Other non-interest income 27 49 80 15 (5 ) 32 -640 % Total non-interest income 126 152 209 126 103 23 22 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits expense 3,439 3,345 3,258 2,720 2,885 554 19 % Occupancy 437 402 372 366 336 101 30 % Information Technology and Equipment 428 391 342 340 324 104 32 % Other operating expense 1,146 1,140 1,087 1,181 880 266 30 % Total non-interest expense 5,450 5,278 5,059 4,607 4,425 1,025 23 % Income before income taxes 2,266 2,868 2,994 2,607 2,326 (60 ) -3 % Income tax expense 609 854 783 772 692 (83 ) -12 % Net income $ 1,657 $ 2,014 $ 2,211 $ 1,835 $ 1,634 $ 23 1 % Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.78 $ 0.95 $ 1.05 $ 0.87 $ 0.78 $ - 0 % Average Shares Outstanding 2,131,354 2,117,290 2,109,522 2,108,663 2,097,194 34,160 2 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 1.03 $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ (0.01 ) -1 % Average Shares Outstanding 2,170,340 2,132,083 2,136,558 2,134,102 2,124,402 45,938 2 % Annualized Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.85 % 1.07 % 1.19 % 1.05 % 0.98 % -0.13 % -13 % Return on Average Common Equity 7.71 % 9.58 % 10.81 % 9.22 % 8.32 % -0.61 % -7 % Net Interest Margin 4.30 % 4.47 % 4.44 % 4.33 % 4.28 % 0.02 % 0 % Cost of Deposits 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 0.09 % 7 % Cost of Funds 1.44 % 1.15 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 0.14 % 11 % Efficiency Ratio 64.91 % 63.24 % 60.57 % 61.07 % 62.85 % 2.06 % 3 % Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income $ 1,657 $ 2,014 $ 2,211 $ 1,835 $ 1,634 $ 23 1 % Provision for credit losses 680 200 300 330 290 390 134 % Income tax expense 609 854 783 772 692 (83 ) -12 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 2,946 $ 3,068 $ 3,294 $ 2,937 $ 2,616 $ 330 13 % n/m - Not meaningful

Bank of San Francisco

Statement of Income (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)

Six Months Ended Year Over Year Change 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 $ % Interest Income Interest on loans, including fees $ 18,506 $ 14,667 $ 3,839 26 % Interest on deposits in banks 1,522 1,605 (83 ) -5 % Interest on investment securities 577 431 146 34 % Other interest income 224 146 78 53 % Total interest income 20,829 16,849 3,980 24 % Interest Expense Deposits interest expense 4,243 3,587 656 18 % Other interest expense 122 - 122 n/m Total interest expense 4,365 3,587 778 22 % Net interest income 16,464 13,262 3,202 24 % Provision for credit losses 880 590 290 49 % Net interest income after provision 15,584 12,672 2,912 23 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposits 202 210 (8 ) -4 % Other non-interest income 76 56 20 36 % Total non-interest income 278 266 12 5 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits expense 6,784 5,918 866 15 % Occupancy 839 627 212 34 % Information Technology and Equipment 819 639 180 28 % Other operating expense 2,286 1,864 422 23 % Total non-interest expense 10,728 9,048 1,680 19 % Income before income taxes 5,134 3,890 1,244 32 % Income tax expense 1,463 1,158 305 26 % Net income $ 3,671 $ 2,732 $ 939 34 % Basic Earnings per Share $ 1.73 $ 1.30 $ 0.43 33 % Average Shares Outstanding 2,124,335 2,097,194 27,141 1 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.70 $ 1.28 $ 0.42 33 % Average Shares Outstanding 2,157,492 2,132,030 25,462 1 % Annualized Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.95 % 0.82 % 0.13 % 16 % Return on Average Common Equity 8.65 % 7.04 % 1.61 % 23 % Net Interest Margin 4.38 % 4.12 % 0.26 % 6 % Cost of Deposits 1.27 % 1.30 % -0.03 % -2 % Cost of Funds 1.30 % 1.30 % 0.00 % 0 % Efficiency Ratio 64.08 % 66.88 % -2.80 % -4 % Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income $ 3,671 $ 2,732 $ 939 34 % Provision for credit losses 880 590 290 49 % Income tax expense 1,463 1,158 305 26 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 6,014 $ 4,480 $ 1,534 34 % n/m - Not meaningful

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Katter

media@bankbsf.com

SOURCE: Bank of San Francisco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-of-san-francisco-reports-second-quarter-ended-june-30-2026-fina-1198625