Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of corporate credit data and analytics technology, today announces the launch of its Emerging Markets (EM) Corporate Bond dataset, expanding its global coverage to over 3,500 global issuers.

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Cognitive Credit: The faster, smarter way to your own credit view.

This new coverage universe includes detailed historical financial data and full disclosure libraries for over 400 USD denominated corporate bond issuers in emerging markets, with more to be added on an ongoing basis. The coverage list has been developed in partnership with a number of leading buy- and sell-side firms and benchmarked to widely-tracked bond indices.

EM coverage sits alongside Cognitive Credit's existing High Yield Bond, Investment Grade Bond, and Leveraged Loan licenses across US and European markets. All data published by Cognitive Credit is generated by its proprietary machine-reading technology, which structures financial reports and additional corporate disclosure into dynamic credit models, updated within 15 minutes of release delivering fast, detailed, and transparent data specifically tailored to institutional credit investors.

At over $2.5tn outstanding today, the Emerging Market hard currency corporate debt market has doubled over the last 10 years. Comprising circa 65% Investment Grade issuers, spreads currently sit at historic tights. Following double digit losses in 2022, benchmark EM indices have returned an annualized 7.5% over the last 3 years. Against the current macroeconomic backdrop increased interest rate and commodity price volatility, geopolitical tension, trade wars, EM election cycles and AI hyperscaler spend investors are constantly required to re-underwrite corporate credit risk.

Sudha Sathiaseelan, Vice President of Data, said: "The launch of our Emerging Market coverage universe our seventh individual dataset will continue to aid corporate credit investors as they face an increasingly challenging investing backdrop. By expanding coverage to over 3,500 issuers, including Emerging Market issuers, our clients can now access a truly global store of fundamental data, fully standardized across geographies and available on-demand."

Robert Slater, CEO and Founder said: "A core objective for Cognitive Credit is to deliver global credit investors consistently structured datasets that satisfy all of their coverage requirements across their various teams and strategies. The launch of EM corporates is our latest expansion focused on this target, with additional coverage growth to come in 2027."

This data can be accessed via the Cognitive Credit Web Application offering fully customizable credit models, advanced analytics and a purpose-built Gen AI research assistant; REST API for direct data streaming into proprietary business systems; Excel Add-in allowing for seamless integration into existing spreadsheet models; and Claude Connector enabling direct querying of Cognitive Credit datasets from Claude.

About Cognitive Credit

Cognitive Credit is the leading independent provider of specialist data, infrastructure, and AI solutions for global corporate credit markets. Built by credit professionals, for credit professionals, Cognitive Credit delivers the credit market's fastest, broadest, most accurate fundamental structured data, as well as a suite of analytics and workflow tools that elevate the productivity of credit teams at the world's leading investment banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Today, Cognitive Credit counts 100% of the top 10 global investment banks and the majority of the top 25 global asset managers, as clients.

To learn more about this dataset, go to cognitivecredit.com/em.

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Contacts:

Sudha Sathiaseelan

VP of Data

sudha.sathiaseelan@cognitivecredit.com

Robert Slater

CEO Founder

robert.slater@cognitivecredit.com

Andrew Johnson

Head of Marketing

andrew.johnson@cognitivecredit.com

+44 (0)20 8103 3090