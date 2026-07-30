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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 15:36 Uhr
50 Leser
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Frost & Sullivan Marks 65 Years of Identifying ICT Growth Opportunities

Deep sector expertise and AI-powered intelligence help organizations turn technological disruption into growth

LONDON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Frost & Sullivan celebrates its 65th anniversary, the company is reflecting on its long-standing role in helping organisations anticipate technological change, navigate disruption and identify transformational growth opportunities across the information and communications technology (ICT) landscape.

Since its founding in 1961, Frost & Sullivan has tracked the technologies, business models and evolving customer expectations reshaping global industries. From enterprise communications and the internet to cloud computing, 5G and artificial intelligence, the company has helped businesses, governments and investors understand the implications of technological change and translate market intelligence into practical growth strategies.

Today, Frost & Sullivan's ICT expertise spans more than 10 domains, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, cloud services and data centers, customer experience and contact centers, digital content services, enterprise networks, next-generation mobile and wireless services, IoT and edge solutions, and unified communications and connected work.

This breadth of expertise gives organisations an integrated view of the ICT value chain as previously distinct technologies and markets converge. Generative and agentic AI, growing demand for cloud and data center capacity, software-defined networks and AI-enabled workplace experiences are creating new opportunities while transforming how organizations operate, innovate and compete.

"For 65 years, our purpose has remained remarkably consistent: helping organizations identify the opportunities that will shape tomorrow's economy," said Brent Iadarola, Global ICT Practice Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "As artificial intelligence transforms industries at unprecedented speed, combining deep sector expertise with AI-powered intelligence enables our clients to identify emerging opportunities earlier, make smarter decisions and translate technological change into meaningful business impact."

Frost & Sullivan supports more than 16,000 clients through a global presence spanning over 45 offices and 35 countries. Its research, advisory services and proprietary frameworks - including the Frost Radar, Growth Pipeline Engine, Innovation Generator, Ecosystem X and Transformation Engine - help organisations evaluate emerging markets, benchmark competitive performance and prioritise high-impact growth opportunities.

A new anniversary infographic illustrates how Frost & Sullivan's technology intelligence has evolved alongside the markets it serves. Part of the company's wider 65th-anniversary campaign, it highlights how decades of ICT expertise are being combined with AI-powered intelligence to enable faster opportunity identification, better-informed decisions and stronger business outcomes.

View the infographic and discover how 65 years of ICT expertise are helping organisations identify what comes next.

Explore Related ICT Growth Opportunities

  • 8 Growth Opportunities Revolutionising ICT in 2026
    From Tech Infrastructure to Transformation Impact: What's Catalysing ICT Change?
  • What's Challenging Growth in Enterprise Networks and How to Fix It
    Aligning Network Strategy with the Realities of Distributed Digital Ecosystems
  • Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Wireless Services
    Explore how fixed wireless solutions, wireless WAN, private networks, network slicing and APIs are driving global market growth
  • Top 10 Growth Opportunities in AI Technologies and Platforms

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke
Marketing & Communications
Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-marks-65-years-of-identifying-ict-growth-opportunities-302839042.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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