Fairtrade America: Fairtrade Strengthens Safety Net for Coffee Farmers

Coffee farmers and industry partners that invest in more sustainable and equitable practices largely agree that current market conditions and production costs force too much burden on farmers.

BONN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Fairtrade announced updated minimum prices for coffee, providing stronger price security for farmers in the face of higher production costs and predictability for buyers in a volatile market, to take effect in December.

The new Fairtrade Minimum Prices for Arabica and Robusta coffee beans are the result of a year-long research and consultation process that included data collection, stakeholder consultations, market analysis, and democratic decision-making. Fairtrade's Standards Committee, a multi-stakeholder body with representation from farmers and commercial partners, made the final price decision at its meeting earlier this month.

As of December 1, 2026, the new Fairtrade Minimum Price for washed Arabica beans will be USD $2.00 per pound, an increase of 20 cents, or 11 percent, over the previous price of $1.80 per pound. More than 80 percent of all Fairtrade coffee sold is washed Arabica. For natural Robusta beans, which represent less than 10 percent of all Fairtrade coffee sold, the price will increase by 10 cents to $1.30 per pound (an increase of about eight percent). Natural Arabica and washed Robusta Fairtrade Minimum Prices will also increase by 20 cents and 10 cents, respectively.

The Fairtrade organic differential and Fairtrade Premium - the additional amount on top of selling price that cooperatives choose how to invest in their businesses and communities - are remaining unchanged, providing greater price stability and market predictability for cooperatives and traders.

Fairtrade distinguishes itself from other voluntary sustainability systems through its pricing interventions. It has committed to conducting a full review of its coffee prices every four years to strengthen producer resilience and foster more sustainable supply chains.

Fairtrade Minimum Price: a stronger safety net

The Fairtrade Minimum Price is a global floor price that serves as a safety net, protecting farmers from severe price drops and market volatility. It is based on the sustainable cost of production, as established through a rigorous process that combines production cost data, stakeholder consultation, and dialogue. Fairtrade's Standards Committee approves all Fairtrade prices.

The Fairtrade Minimum Price only comes into effect when market prices fall below the Fairtrade floor price, providing farmers and cooperatives with greater protection during periods of low prices, and flexibility to earn more when the market price rises. For reference, coffee price has not fallen below $2.00 since March 2024.

Fairtrade Premium and organic differential remain stable

The review process resulted in Fairtrade maintaining the existing values for the Fairtrade Premium and organic differential, at $0.20/lb and $0.40/lb, respectively. Market considerations - specifically the recent historically high prices - and maintaining predictability of these pricing mechanisms were factors in this decision.

Fairtrade coffee cooperatives earned more than €57 million in Fairtrade Premium in 2024, a highly valued benefit that supports farmers to improve production methods, cooperatives to strengthen their business through infrastructure or other investments, and communities to achieve their priorities.

The organic differential provides a financial incentive for farmers to adopt organic production, reflecting higher farm and cooperative costs. Fairtrade's cost of production study as part of the price review found that average organic production costs were broadly in line with the existing differential. The input from stakeholders during the consultation period supported maintaining the organic differential value, as well as the Fairtrade Premium value.

Process brings together farmer and trader representatives

Fairtrade's review process involved collection of expert advice from the coffee industry, collection and validation of data on coffee production costs, stakeholder feedback via a consultation period, and analysis by a project team with equal participation from coffee experts from Fairtrade organizations representing both producer and commercial perspectives.

The cost of production data came from 57 cooperatives in 13 countries for the 2023-2024 crop period, updated to September 2025 inflation and exchange rates and validated by Fairtrade experts in-country to provide a reliable representation of current production costs. The project team also gathered and analyzed external data sources to sense-check the findings and develop proposals for the two-month consultation period.

Based on the feedback from more than 600 respondents, the project team considered a range of factors including fairness, accountability, impact, market conditions, and the interaction between Fairtrade prices, Premium, and the organic differential. This team worked with Fairtrade International to send a final price proposal to the Fairtrade Standards Committee for decision.

Prices that support sustainable coffee into the future

"Fairtrade's price review process is unique in the coffee sector, as the only methodology that provides an essential understanding of the various stakeholders in the value chain - from farmer cooperatives to roasters to brands and retailers - as well as civil society pushing to create a thriving coffee system," said Colleen Anunu, Fairtrade International's Senior Advisor for Coffee. "Coffee farmers want to earn a dignified livelihood. The Fairtrade pricing structure is a critical safety net for cooperatives that supports farmer resilience in the face of climate change and emerging regulatory pressures, and also supports the security of global supply chains. It is the only market pricing intervention that involves such rigor and transparency."

For more information, please visit the Fairtrade Minimum Price and Premium database.

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Editor's Note:

Comparison of current prices and new prices as of December 1, 2026

Fairtrade Minimum Price (USD per lb) Current price Fairtrade Minimum Price (USD per lb) as of 1 Dec 2026 Fairtrade Premium (USD per lb) (no change) Organic differential (USD per lb) (no change) Arabica washed $ 1.80 $ 2.00 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 Arabica natural $ 1.75 $ 1.95 Robusta washed $ 1.25 $ 1.35 Robusta natural $ 1.20 $ 1.30

In addition to the mandatory Fairtrade Minimum Prices, Fairtrade also establishes voluntary Living Income Reference Prices (LIRPs) through a separate process that reflect what a farmer would need to be paid to enable a living income, based on cost of production, living income benchmarks, a viable farm size and sustainable yields. Any company can commit to paying these prices to pay their fair share toward decent livelihoods for farmers and supply chain resilience.

Fairtrade currently has 13 Living Income Reference Prices for coffee, updated most recently in 2025. Visit the Fairtrade Reference Prices map for more information: https://reference-prices.fairtrade.net/.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 60 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade.net, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE: Fairtrade America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fairtrade-strengthens-safety-net-for-coffee-farmers-1198786