Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc.: Black Dragon Announces LOI Signing for Puchasing of Sand Plant

Black Dragon Resource Company (BDGR) announces an LOI for a Sand Plant in TX.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / The Purchase includes a complete processing plant. Upon signing this contract, which is to be paid in 2 weeks from signing, and it will allow Black Dragon to move the sand plant to the property. We anticipate generating revenues within a couple of months from this sand plant. We have our team in place to move and operate the sand plant.

"This plant has the capacity to move 350 tonnes of Sand an hour, which is a capacity needed in the industry. Our property has not only frac sand, but also commercial sand and some silicon chip sand and this plant has the correct screens to enable us top capture the various sands." Anthony Saviano

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

For more info contact: Anthony Saviano 1-312-613-4564

SOURCE: Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/black-dragon-announces-loi-signing-for-puchasing-of-sand-plant-1198791