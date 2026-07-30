Resilient Energy Inc. Transitions to Revenue-Generating Operations as Bullet SWD Commences Commercial Operations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID:RENI) ("RENI" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bullet SWD LLC ("Bullet SWD"), has officially commenced commercial operations after securing its first customer engagement just days following the establishment of its new processing platform.

The initial project marks the start of Bullet SWD's oilfield processing operations, providing specialized tank cleaning and oil recovery services to help oil producers maintain efficient storage and production facilities. Through its processing platform, recovered hydrocarbons will be separated from accumulated solids, allowing valuable oil to be returned to market while restoring storage capacity for continued production.

Management believes the rapid transition from platform development to commercial operations demonstrates both the market demand for Bullet SWD's specialized services and the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy.

The Company is actively engaging with additional oil and gas operators and expects to continue expanding its customer base as operations scale.

"This is a defining moment for Resilient Energy," said Jon Bianco, CEO of RENI. "After months of planning, building our operational platform, assembling equipment, and preparing our team, Bullet SWD has officially entered commercial operations. Securing our first customer so quickly validates both our business model and the demand for our services. We believe this is just the beginning as we continue executing our strategy to build a scalable, revenue-generating energy services company."

Management will continue providing updates as operations expand and additional commercial milestones are achieved.

About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC:RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services. The Company's strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations. RENI's leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company's core competencies include strategic acquisitions and integrations, energy services operations management, shareholder value creation, and capital markets and fundraising.

Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash-generating targets that offer long-term value. The Company's growth strategy emphasizes operational discipline, scalability, and the expansion of essential energy services.

Contact:

jon@resilientenergyinc.com

SOURCE: Resilient Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/resilient-energy-inc.-transitions-to-revenue-generating-operations-as-bullet-swd-1198053