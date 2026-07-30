Antea Group Expands Carbon and Climate Advisory Services To Include Limited Assurance Support for Scope 1 and 2 Emissions

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / As climate disclosure requirements continue to evolve across global and state jurisdictions, the demand for reliable, verification-ready greenhouse gas (GHG) data has never been greater. Increasingly, state and global regulations such as California's climate disclosure laws and the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) are placing an emphasis on independently assured emissions data, making trusted, audit-ready inventories a critical element of corporate sustainability strategies.

In response to this growing need, Antea Group USA, is pleased to announce that it now offers limited assurance support for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions as part of its Carbon and Climate Advisory Services Line.

This expanded capability enables organizations to strengthen the credibility of their emissions data, enhance transparency with stakeholders, and prepare for third-party assurance engagements with confidence.

"We're seeing a clear shift in the market," says Dr. Susan Lewis, Senior Consultant and Carbon and Climate Advisory Services Lead at Antea Group USA. "Stakeholders are no longer asking only whether companies measure their emissions; they're asking whether those numbers can be trusted. Limited assurance provides an independent assessment of reported emissions data, helping organizations strengthen credibility, meet evolving disclosure requirements, and build confidence among investors, customers, and regulators. As regulations such as California's climate disclosure laws and the CSRD raise expectations for GHG emissions data transparency and reliability, assurance is increasingly becoming a key element of credible climate data disclosures and reporting."

In addition to limited assurance, Antea Group offers a range of services to support clients on their climate, sustainability, and ESG journey, including:

Decarbonization Planning: Developing practical roadmaps to reduce emissions and achieve climate targets over time.?

Climate Reporting and?Disclosure: Supporting corporate climate disclosures aligned with frameworks such as CDP, TCFD, and emerging regulatory requirements.?

Climate Risk Assessment: Evaluating physical and transition climate risks that may affect operations, assets, supply chains, and long-term business strategy.?

These services build on Antea Group's broader climate and carbon accounting capabilities, which include emissions inventory management, reporting strategy development, and regulatory disclosure support.

Click here to learn more about our Limited Assurance Support.

About Antea Group

AnteaGroup is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-expands-carbon-and-climate-advisory-services-to-incl-1198795