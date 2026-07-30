Gaining the Edge Reports Strong Post-Event Survey Results for Global Virtual Cap Intro 2026

More than 580 institutional investors participated, with 85% indicating potential future allocations and 96% expressing interest in returning for the 2027 event.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Following the recent Gaining the Edge - Global Virtual Cap Intro 2026, Gaining the Edge is pleased to announce exceptionally positive results from post-event surveys completed by both institutional investors and alternative investment managers including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, venture capital, and other private market firms. The results underscore the effectiveness of the event's differentiated two-week virtual format and its ability to facilitate meaningful, high-quality connections between institutional allocators and alternative investment managers.

Since its founding in 2013, Gaining the Edge has welcomed more than 10,000 alternative investment attendees to its capital introduction events and conferences. This year's Global Virtual Cap Intro brought together more than 580 carefully vetted institutional investors, making it one of the largest institutional capital introduction events in the industry. To preserve the integrity and value of the platform, numerous prospective investors were declined because they did not meet Gaining the Edge's qualification standards.

Maintaining a highly curated institutional investor base and a strong 2.75-to-1 LP-to-GP ratio remains central to Gaining the Edge's philosophy, prioritizing meaningful one-on-one capital introduction meetings between qualified institutional allocators and alternative investment managers from around the world, rather than simply maximizing attendance. Reflecting the event's global reach, approximately 64% of participating institutional investors were based in North America, 22% in Europe, and 14% in Asia and the Middle East.

Unlike many capital introduction events, Gaining the Edge doesn't require investors to meet large meeting quotas. Instead, every meeting is initiated based on genuine investor interest and strategic fit. The event also features a unique two-week format that gives investors sufficient time to research managers, prepare thoughtfully for meetings, and schedule conversations at times that best fit their calendars, resulting in more productive and substantive discussions. Below are results from the event surveys.

The investor/allocator survey demonstrated exceptionally strong satisfaction with the overall event experience and operational execution:

85% of investors reported there is a possibility they will allocate capital to at least one manager they met during the event within the next 18 months

96% indicated they would consider participating again next year.

90% rated the quality of participating managers as good or very good.

94% rated the quality of the manager portal as good or very good.

97% said Gaining the Edge compared favorably with other virtual investment conferences they have attended.

94% were satisfied with the responsiveness of the Gaining the Edge team to information requests.

90% liked the extended two-week format, noting that it reduced the burnout commonly associated with traditional one- or two-day capital introduction conferences. Participants reported that the additional time allowed them to prepare more thoroughly for meetings, leading to higher-quality interactions and more meaningful dialogue.

The alternative investment manager survey produced similarly encouraging results, underscoring the value managers received from the event and the quality of investor engagement.

80% of managers said that Gaining the Edge Cap Intro was better value than other third party cap intro events.

91% of managers said that they would consider participating again.

80% of managers rated the average quality of their meetings as good or very good.

81% of managers rated the likelihood of them getting an allocation out of the event as moderate, likely, or very likely.

The alternative investment industry continues to become more competitive and increasingly global. Institutional investors are seeking more efficient ways to identify differentiated investment opportunities, while investment managers face growing pressure to connect with the right long-term capital partners. In this environment, both time and capital efficiency have become increasingly valuable. Organizations that can efficiently identify, screen, and prioritize the highest-quality opportunities at scale gain a meaningful competitive advantage. Within the capital introduction conference landscape, success ultimately depends on the quality of the organizer, the caliber of participating investors and managers, and the ability to facilitate productive, high-value meetings.

Gaining the Edge was designed to maximize the quality of one-on-one interactions rather than simply the quantity of meetings. Feedback from both institutional investors and investment managers confirms that participants value having sufficient time to conduct research, prepare thoughtfully, and engage in more meaningful conversations. The strong indication of potential future allocations, combined with managers' confidence in the capital-raising opportunities generated through the event, reinforces the effectiveness of their differentiated approach.

The Gaining the Edge Global Cap Intro brings together leading institutional investors and alternative investment managers through a differentiated virtual platform focused on education, relationship building, and efficient capital introduction opportunities. Complementing the virtual event, participants receive invitations to 8 exclusive capital introduction networking receptions hosted in major financial centers around the world, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Zurich, London, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Toronto, and New York, with additional cities to be announced. The program also features a series of interactive, hour-long panel discussions with prominent alternative investment decision-makers from public and corporate pension plans, endowments, foundations, institutional consulting firms, family offices, and funds of funds.

With exceptionally high satisfaction ratings from both institutional investors and investment managers, strong indications of future capital allocations, and overwhelming interest in returning for next year's event, Gaining the Edge continues to strengthen its position as one of the industry's premier capital introduction platforms, fostering meaningful relationships that can evolve into long-term investment partnerships.

Complimentary registration for qualified institutional investors and early-bird pricing for alternative investment managers are now available for the Gaining the Edge Global Cap Intro 2027, taking place May 17-28, 2027. To learn more and register, visit: https://gteconferences.com/registration/

Contact Information

Chas Steinbrugge

chassteinbrugge@gteconferences.com

SOURCE: Gaining the Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/gaining-the-edge-reports-strong-post-event-survey-results-for-global-1198797