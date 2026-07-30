Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Fairfax Partners Inc., a venture studio and investor relations firm serving public and pre-public companies across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, today announced it has been named a Solution Partner in the Lovable Solution Partner Program, a global program for service businesses that build production software on Lovable for their clients.

Admission to the program is by application and subject to Lovable's review and approval against its partner eligibility criteria. The designation extends one layer of the architecture behind Fair, Fairfax Partner's proprietary investor relations operating system.

Fair is an agentic platform purpose-built for listed and pre-listed companies. It runs the company website, presentation materials, investor CRM and inbound and outbound investor communications from a single system, so that a company's public presentation and its investor engagement operate as one rather than as separate manual workflows. Fair integrates multiple specialised AI and communications systems into a single operating layer, developed and maintained in-house by Fairfax and drawing on the firm's investor relations practice across multiple regulatory jurisdictions.

The platform is not a template. Every deployment is built by Fairfax to the disclosure standards of the company's listing venue, taking exactly what the company has already disclosed and elevating the presentation to institutional grade, with content, figures and compliance language preserved without alteration. That standard is the product of the firm's IR practice, not of any single technology.

Solution Partner status gives Fairfax direct access to Lovable's partner resources, enablement materials and technical documentation, further compressing build timelines without any reduction in the standard applied to each deployment.

"The companies we work with are competing for investor attention against businesses many times their size, and they are judged on how they present long before anyone reads the financials," said Daniel Southan-Dwyer, President and Founder of Fairfax Partners. "Fair exists to close that gap. We build the infrastructure, we hold it to the standard a regulated issuer requires, and we operate it. Being named a Lovable Solution Partner sharpens one part of how we deliver that. The standard itself is ours."

Fairfax works with a limited number of issuers at any one time. Companies interested in a Fair deployment can contact the firm at fair@fairfax.partners.

About Fairfax Partners

Fairfax Partners Inc. is a venture studio and investor relations firm operating across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. The firm builds and runs company websites and operating infrastructure for public and pre-public companies through Fair, its proprietary investor relations operating system. Fairfax works with clients across junior resources, healthcare, technology and fintech, and deploys the same platform architecture into sports and performance, food and beverage, and travel and hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Fairfax Partners' business plans, the capabilities and deployment of the Fair platform, and anticipated benefits of its Solution Partner status with Lovable. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Fairfax Partners undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Additional Disclosures

Lovable and the Lovable Solution Partner Program are trademarks or programs of their respective owner. Reference to Lovable does not constitute an endorsement by Lovable of Fairfax Partners' clients or client outcomes. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer, solicitation or recommendation with respect to any security.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307245

Source: Fairfax Partners Inc.