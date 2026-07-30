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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SEMI Announces New Spring Schedule for SEMICON West Beginning March 30-April 1, 2027

Phoenix to Become the Long-term Home of North America's Premier Semiconductor Industry Event

MILPITAS, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the global industry association serving the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced a significant evolution for SEMICON West, establishing a new annual spring schedule beginning March 30-April 1, 2027, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

As part of this strategic transition, Phoenix will become the long-term home of SEMICON West, with future events scheduled for May 9-11, 2028 and April 3-5, 2029. Shifting SEMICON West earlier in the year to the spring creates space in an already full exhibition schedule in the second half of the year, including SEMICON India, SEMICON Taiwan, SEMICON Europa and SEMICON Japan. The new timing gives exhibitors, attendees and partners greater flexibility to engage across SEMI expositions and conferences worldwide throughout the year.

"The move to a spring schedule marks an exciting new chapter for SEMICON West," said Joe Stockunas, President of SEMI Americas. "By establishing Phoenix as the long-term home of our flagship North American event, we're creating greater consistency for attendees while building on the tremendous momentum of Arizona's rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem. The success of SEMICON West in Phoenix demonstrated the strength of the region's innovation community, and we're excited to continue growing the event there for years to come."

Phoenix's semiconductor ecosystem has expanded rapidly, attracting more than $200 billion in investments since 2020. Major commitments from leading chipmakers, advanced packaging companies and other suppliers are strengthening the region's ecosystem, creating new jobs, accelerating workforce development and reinforcing Arizona's role as a critical center for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

The state continues to invest heavily in workforce development through initiatives such as the National Network for Microelectronics Education (NNME) Southwest Regional Node, led by the Arizona Commerce Authority with partners from industry and education across multiple states, to expand training, hands-on learning and career pathways to attract and retain talent. Together, these efforts are helping develop the next generation of talent needed to support continued industry growth.

SEMICON West 2026 will be held October 13-15, 2026 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Registration is open.

For press interested in attending SEMICON West 2026, please visit our Virtual Press Office and contact Sherrie Gutierrez at sgutierrez@semi.org.

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About SEMI

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1-831-889-3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

Lisa Gillette-Martin/Bodewell Group (Media Inquiries)
Phone: 1-408-205-4732
Email: lgmartin@bodewellgroup.com

beginning March 30-April 1, 2027, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-announces-new-spring-schedule-for-semicon-west-beginning-march-30april-1-2027-302838354.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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