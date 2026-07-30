Smart Water Management Market worth $52.15 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Water Management Market is expected to reach USD 52.15 billion by 2032 from USD 28.84 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2026-2032. Growing concerns over water scarcity, aging water infrastructure, and stricter regulatory requirements are accelerating the adoption of smart water management solutions across global markets. Utilities and municipalities are increasingly investing in smart meters, sensors, advanced analytics, and IoT-enabled monitoring systems to improve water distribution efficiency, reduce non-revenue water, and optimize operational performance. As digital technologies become more cost-effective and widely available, organizations are finding it easier to modernize water networks and enhance real-time visibility across their assets.

Browse 55 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Smart Water Management Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Smart Water Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 25.31 billion

USD 25.31 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 28.84 billion

USD 28.84 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 52.15 billion

USD 52.15 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.4%

Smart Water Management Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by increasing investments in digital water infrastructure, the rising adoption of smart meters, IoT-enabled sensors, and AI-powered analytics to improve water distribution efficiency and reduce non-revenue water losses.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7%.

By end user, the residential segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2032.

Asia Pacific to the fastest-growing region in the global Smart Water Management Market.

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The increasing deployment of connected water management technologies is enabling continuous monitoring of water quality, pressure, leakage, and consumption patterns. These solutions provide utilities with actionable insights that support predictive maintenance, faster leak detection, demand forecasting, and efficient resource allocation. Improved data-driven decision-making is helping reduce water losses, lower operating costs, and strengthen service reliability. As governments continue to prioritize sustainable water management and smart city initiatives, the adoption of smart water management platforms is expected to expand steadily across both developed and emerging economies.

By hardware, the smart water meter segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The smart water meter segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Smart Water Management Market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for accurate water consumption monitoring, non-revenue water (NRW) reduction, and improved utility billing efficiency. Water utilities are rapidly replacing conventional meters with Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Advanced Metering Reading (AMR) solutions that enable real-time data collection, remote meter reading, leak detection, and consumption analytics. Rising investments in smart city projects, aging water infrastructure modernization, and government initiatives promoting water conservation are further accelerating the deployment of smart water meters across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These devices help utilities enhance operational visibility, reduce manual meter-reading costs, improve billing accuracy, detect unauthorized consumption, and support predictive maintenance. The integration of IoT connectivity, cloud platforms, and AI-powered analytics enables utilities to optimize water distribution, respond quickly to network issues, and improve customer engagement through usage insights. As water scarcity, regulatory compliance requirements, and digital transformation initiatives continue to intensify worldwide, smart water meters are becoming a critical hardware component for enabling efficient, data-driven water management, supporting sustainable resource utilization, and strengthening the long-term resilience of water utility networks.

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By services, the managed services segment is projected to witness the higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The managed services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate as water utilities increasingly adopt continuous monitoring, remote infrastructure management, and predictive maintenance to improve operational efficiency. Aging water infrastructure, rising non-revenue water losses, and the growing deployment of smart water technologies are driving demand for outsourced services that ensure reliable system performance while reducing operational complexity. Managed service providers deliver real-time monitoring, cybersecurity, software updates, and data management, enabling utilities to improve reliability while focusing on core operations.

Managed services also accelerate digital transformation through cloud-based analytics, lifecycle management, and continuous system optimization. As utilities expand smart water projects, these services enable seamless technology integration, regulatory compliance, and improved asset performance without significant in-house investments. The increasing adoption of AI-driven leak detection, cloud platforms, and remote asset monitoring is further strengthening operational resilience, enhancing customer service, and driving sustained growth of managed services in the Smart Water Management Market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the Smart Water Management Market during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing water scarcity, aging water infrastructure, and strong government investments in digital water technologies across countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. Governments and utilities are accelerating the deployment of smart meters, IoT-enabled sensors, SCADA systems, AI-based leak detection, and real-time water monitoring solutions to improve water-use efficiency, reduce non-revenue water, and strengthen climate resilience. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also highlighted the region's growing need for digital water infrastructure and estimates that substantial investments are required to achieve long-term water security across Asia and the Pacific. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced smart water management solutions, enhance operational efficiency, improve water conservation, and support sustainable urban and industrial development throughout the region. A notable recent development is the February 2026 announcement by Veolia, which secured two 15-year contracts for Mumbai's largest water treatment plants, deploying advanced digital water technologies to strengthen the city's long-term water security and operational efficiency, reinforcing the region's growing focus on smart water infrastructure.

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Top Companies in Smart Water Management Market:

The Top Companies in Smart Water Management Market are Xylem (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), SUEZ (France), ABB (Switzerland), Itron (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (US), Neptune Technology Group (US), Kamstrup (Denmark), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle (US), Badger Meter (US), Smart Energy Water (US), HydroPoint (US), GWF (Switzerland), Xenius (India), Takadu (Israel), AquamatiX (UK), Lishtot (Israel), FREDsense (Canada), Fracta (US), Ayyeka (US), Ketos (US), and Waltr (India).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Smart Water Management Market.

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