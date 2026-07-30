Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Animal Feed Ingredients Market to Reach US$71.9 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 4.8% CAGR - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal feed ingredients market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$43.8 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$71.9 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.8% in the coming years. This expansion is supported by increasing global demand for meat, dairy, eggs, and aquaculture products, along with greater emphasis on scientifically balanced animal nutrition. Feed manufacturers are investing in advanced ingredients such as protein meals, amino acids, enzymes, probiotics, and mineral supplements to improve feed conversion ratios, animal health, and production efficiency.

Rising Livestock Production and Demand for Feed Efficiency

The continued expansion of commercial livestock farming is creating sustained demand for high-quality animal feed ingredients. Population growth, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences are increasing global consumption of meat, dairy products, eggs, and farmed seafood. To meet this demand efficiently, livestock producers are adopting nutritionally balanced feed formulations that maximize animal growth while minimizing feed waste.

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Modern farming operations increasingly depend on specialized ingredients including soybean meal, fish meal, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, and mineral blends to improve feed conversion efficiency and overall herd performance. Feed efficiency has become a major economic priority, particularly as feed represents one of the largest operating costs for livestock producers.

Commercial poultry, swine, and dairy farms are also implementing precision feeding programs that provide species-specific and life-stage-specific nutrition. This approach improves productivity while reducing unnecessary nutrient losses. Large integrated farming operations and industrial feed mills continue expanding production capacity, strengthening long-term procurement of advanced feed ingredients.

Key Highlights

The global animal feed ingredients market is projected to reach US$71.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2026 and 2033.

North America is expected to remain the leading regional market, accounting for 46.7% of global revenue, supported by advanced livestock production systems and well-established feed manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth through 2033, driven by rapid livestock industrialization, rising animal protein consumption, and expanding commercial feed production.

The compound feed segment is projected to lead the market with a 38.6% revenue share, owing to its balanced nutritional profile and widespread use across commercial livestock operations.

Functional Nutrition and Precision Feeding Gain Momentum

Another major growth driver is the increasing adoption of functional feed ingredients that support animal health without relying heavily on antibiotics. Governments and livestock producers are placing greater emphasis on disease prevention, gut health, immunity enhancement, and overall production efficiency.

Feed manufacturers are increasingly incorporating probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, organic minerals, toxin binders, and specialty amino acids into commercial feed formulations. These ingredients improve digestion, nutrient absorption, and animal performance while helping producers comply with evolving regulations surrounding antibiotic usage.

Precision nutrition technologies are also transforming feed formulation practices. Advanced feed formulation software and nutritional analytics enable manufacturers to develop customized diets based on species, production objectives, and environmental conditions. These innovations improve feed efficiency while lowering production costs.

Rapid industrialization of poultry and aquaculture farming across Asia Pacific is accelerating demand for scientifically formulated feed solutions. At the same time, biotechnology companies continue investing in alternative protein ingredients, including fermentation-derived and microbial proteins, to improve sustainability and diversify raw material sources.

Key Highlight: Rosebank Industries Expands into Animal Feed Production Equipment through CPM Acquisition (2026)

A standout development in 2026 was Rosebank Industries' acquisition of CPM, a manufacturer of equipment used in oilseed and animal feed production, as part of a broader US$3.1 billion acquisition that also included metal components provider MW Components. The acquisition expanded Rosebank's portfolio to three businesses, following its earlier purchase of Electrical Components International in 2025.

Rosebank is applying its 'buy, improve, sell' strategy to its newly acquired businesses by closing offices, streamlining divisions, and concentrating on higher-margin operations. For MW Components, this includes shifting the business mix toward aerospace applications. The company reaffirmed to U.S. investors that it sees a clear path to doubling shareholders' investment over the next three to five years through operational improvements across its acquisitions.

The acquisition of CPM strengthens Rosebank's presence in industries linked to animal feed production by adding a business that manufactures equipment used in oilseed and animal feed processing. Management's confidence in the company's strategy was reflected in share purchases by Chief Executive Simon Peckham and Chief Operating Officer Liam Butterworth following the acquisition, underscoring Rosebank's commitment to driving long-term value through its expanded industrial portfolio.

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Segmentation Insights: Compound Feed Segment Maintains Leadership through Precision Nutrition and Commercial Farming Expansion

The compound feed segment is projected to account for 38.6% of the market share, making it the leading product category. Its dominance is driven by balanced nutritional composition, consistent quality, and widespread adoption across poultry, swine, and ruminant production systems. Commercial livestock producers increasingly prefer compound feed to improve feed conversion efficiency, accelerate animal growth, and standardize feeding programs at scale. Continuous advancements in pellet processing, precision feed formulation, and nutrient optimization are further strengthening demand. In 2025, several leading feed manufacturers expanded investments in precision nutrition technologies and digital feed formulation platforms to enhance feed performance and production efficiency. As intensive livestock farming continues to expand globally, compound feed remains the foundation of modern commercial animal nutrition.

Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Records Fastest Growth

North America remains the largest regional market, accounting for approximately 46.7% of market revenue. The region benefits from highly industrialized livestock production systems, sophisticated feed manufacturing infrastructure, and widespread adoption of precision nutrition technologies. The United States leads regional demand through large poultry, dairy, and swine industries that rely extensively on scientifically formulated feed ingredients to maximize production efficiency.

Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.6% through 2033. China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand continue investing heavily in commercial livestock farming, aquaculture production, and integrated feed manufacturing facilities. Rising protein consumption, favorable agricultural raw material availability, and government initiatives supporting food security continue driving regional growth.

Europe maintains stable expansion through sustainable livestock production practices, strict feed safety regulations, and increasing adoption of specialty additives designed to improve animal welfare and reduce environmental impact. Latin America continues benefiting from expanding poultry and beef production, while the Middle East and Africa experience gradual growth as commercial livestock operations modernize.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., The Mosaic Company, and Burcon NutraScience Corporation.

Cargill continues expanding its precision nutrition portfolio through investments in animal health technologies, functional feed additives, and sustainable ingredient innovation.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) leverages its global agricultural sourcing network and processing capabilities to strengthen protein ingredient production while expanding customized nutrition solutions.

DuPont de Nemours focuses on advanced enzyme technologies, probiotics, and microbial nutrition solutions that improve animal performance and feed efficiency.

The Mosaic Company strengthens its position through mineral nutrition expertise and phosphate-based feed ingredient development supporting livestock productivity.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation continues investing in plant-based protein technologies that support sustainable feed formulations and alternative protein innovation.

Manufacturers across the industry are prioritizing sustainable sourcing, precision nutrition, biotechnology partnerships, functional feed additives, and expansion into rapidly growing livestock and aquaculture markets to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

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Market Segmentation

By Product

Compound Feed

Fodder

Forage

Oilseed Meals

Others

By Source

Animal Based Protein

Plant Based Protein

By Application

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Retailers

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