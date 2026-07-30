Wise connects directly to PayNet, Malaysia's national payments network

Malaysia is the 9th market globally where Wise has direct access to a domestic payment system

Users can now scan and pay via DuitNow QR, directly from the Wise app

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move and manage the world's money, now has direct access to Malaysia's national payments infrastructure, operated by Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet). This integration enables Wise's support for DuitNow.

Malaysia becomes the 9th market globally, and the 5th in APAC, where Wise has gained direct access to a domestic payment system. This connection unlocks more seamless payments for Wise users, enabling them to use the Wise app to scan and pay DuitNow QR, Malaysia's national QR standard. It also introduces simpler ways to transfer Malaysian Ringgit (MYR).

Strengthening the infrastructure for global money movements

Malaysia joins Wise's growing network of connections, following Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, the UK, Europe, Hungary, Brazil, and Japan.

By plugging into local payment systems, Wise reduces dependencies on traditional intermediaries, lowering costs and boosting transaction speeds over time. Today, these global connections allow Wise to process 77% of all transfers within 20 seconds - double the proportion from five years ago.

This infrastructure is also available to banks and financial institutions via Wise Platform. Partners using the Wise API will be able to utilise real-time recipient verification when setting up MYR transfers, ensuring the recipient's name matches the account before any funds are transferred.

Making everyday spending easier via DuitNow QR

The connection also brings meaningful upgrades for Wise's customers. Whether visiting or living in Malaysia, users can now scan and pay via DuitNow QR codes directly from the Wise app for instant, everyday spending. The feature is rolling out progressively and will expand to support all DuitNow QR codes nationwide over the coming weeks.

"Connecting directly to the local payment system and offering access to DuitNow QR is one example of how Wise is making moving money simpler. We want to take the friction out of the everyday transactions in Malaysia, bringing greater ease and convenience to consumers," said Yen Ting Chiam, Country Manager for Wise Malaysia.

In addition to QR payments, Wise brings greater convenience and peace of mind to domestic transfers through DuitNow Transfer. Instead of dealing with complex bank account details, users can send money instantly using just a recipient's mobile number or National Registration Identity Card (NRIC). The recipient's name is automatically displayed for verification before the transfer is confirmed, eliminating guesswork and preventing misdirected funds.

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