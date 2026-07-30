Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.11 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Freezers Market is projected to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2031 from USD 4.32 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

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Laboratory Freezers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.32 billion

USD 4.32 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.11 billion

USD 5.11 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.5%

Laboratory Freezers Market Trends & Insights:

The trends and disruptions affecting customers in the laboratory freezers market are centered on the growing need for secure, traceable, energy-efficient, and uninterrupted storage of temperature-sensitive vaccines, biologics, cell and gene therapies, clinical specimens, research samples, and diagnostic reagents. End users increasingly expect pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, biobanks, and research institutions to maintain consistent sample quality, regulatory compliance, and rapid access to stored materials. This is encouraging laboratory freezer manufacturers and service providers to adopt IoT-enabled temperature monitoring, automated alarm systems, cloud-based data logging, predictive maintenance, RFID/barcode inventory tracking, and energy-efficient refrigeration technologies. Meanwhile, stricter validation requirements, refrigerant regulations, sustainability targets, and risks related to power failures and supply-chain disruptions are driving investments in natural refrigerants, backup systems, redundant storage capacity, and stronger service networks. These developments are improving sample integrity, reducing energy consumption and equipment downtime, strengthening compliance, and accelerating the adoption of advanced ultra-low-temperature and cryopreservation systems.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the pharmaceutical & vaccine storage segment accounted for the largest share of 32.0% of the laboratory freezers market in 2025.

By product, the cryopreservation systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By end user, clinical & pathology laboratories are expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

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Global demand for laboratory freezers is fueled by expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, increasing vaccine and biologics production, and growing requirements for the secure storage of temperature-sensitive samples, reagents, clinical specimens, cells, and tissues. Advancements in energy-efficient refrigeration, natural refrigerants, IoT-enabled temperature monitoring, cloud-based data logging, predictive maintenance, and automated sample tracking are improving storage reliability, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. In addition, expanding applications in biobanking, genomic research, precision medicine, clinical diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy are driving the installation of laboratory refrigerators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, and cryopreservation systems across key markets.

North America dominated the laboratory freezers market in 2025, owing to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, extensive biomedical research infrastructure, high concentration of clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and strong presence of major freezer manufacturers. The region has witnessed significant investments in biologics, vaccines, precision medicine, genomic research, biobanking, and cell and gene therapy, increasing the need for reliable storage of temperature-sensitive samples, reagents, clinical specimens, cells, tissues, and therapeutic products. The growing adoption of ultra-low-temperature freezers, cryopreservation systems, energy-efficient refrigeration, IoT-enabled monitoring, automated alarms, and cloud-based data logging is further strengthening regional demand. Additionally, stringent requirements for temperature control, validation, traceability, and sample integrity are encouraging pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, biobanks, and research institutions to replace conventional equipment with advanced laboratory cold-storage systems, supporting North America's market leadership.

By product, cryopreservation systems are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the laboratory freezers market during the forecast period.

By product, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into freezers, refrigerators, and cryopreservation systems. Cryopreservation systems are projected to register the highest growth rate, driven by their increasing use in the long-term storage of stem cells, cell lines, tissues, embryos, reproductive cells, and other temperature-sensitive biological materials. Rapid advancements in cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine, personalized medicine, and biobanking are increasing the need for ultra-low-temperature and liquid-nitrogen-based storage solutions that maintain sample viability and genetic stability. Growing investment in fertility treatment, stem-cell research, clinical trials, and biopharmaceutical development is further supporting adoption. Moreover, demand for automated inventory management, continuous temperature monitoring, remote alarms, and improved sample traceability is encouraging laboratories and cell and tissue banks to upgrade to advanced cryopreservation systems, thereby accelerating segment growth.

By application, other applications are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the laboratory freezers market during the forecast period.

By application, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into environmental testing, genetic material storage, pharmaceutical & vaccine storage, biological samples & inventory management, and other applications. The other applications segment, which includes food & beverage testing, forensic analysis, chemical and industrial research, agricultural research, veterinary diagnostics, and academic laboratory activities, is projected to register the highest growth rate. Growth is driven by expanding food-safety testing, rising environmental and chemical research, increasing veterinary diagnostic activities, and greater investment in agricultural biotechnology and forensic infrastructure. These applications require reliable temperature-controlled storage to maintain the stability and integrity of specimens, microbial cultures, reference materials, chemicals, reagents, and testing samples. The increasing establishment of specialized testing laboratory equipment with stricter quality-control requirements and adoption of digitally monitored, energy-efficient cold-storage equipment is expected to accelerate segment growth.

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By end user, clinical & pathology laboratories are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the laboratory freezers market during the forecast period.

By end user, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into hospitals, clinical & pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, pharmacies & physicians' offices, and cell & tissue banks. Clinical & pathology laboratories are projected to register the highest growth rate, driven by increasing volumes of diagnostic tests, expanding disease-screening programs, and the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. These laboratories require reliable cold-storage systems to preserve blood, serum, plasma, tissues, reagents, calibrators, controls, and other temperature-sensitive specimens before testing and during long-term retention. The expansion of diagnostic laboratory networks, molecular and genetic testing, and personalized diagnostics is further increasing demand for refrigerators and freezers. Moreover, stringent sample-integrity requirements and growing adoption of automated temperature monitoring, remote alarms, data logging, and backup systems are expected to accelerate segment growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory freezers market during the forecast period.

The laboratory freezers market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest market share due to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, extensive clinical and pathology laboratory networks, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of biobanks and research institutions. High investment in drug discovery, vaccine development, biologics, genomics, and cell and gene therapies generates substantial demand for refrigerators, freezers, and cryopreservation systems. The region's large volume of clinical testing and biological sample storage further supports equipment demand. Moreover, stringent requirements for sample integrity, cold-chain compliance, temperature monitoring, and data traceability-along with the early adoption of energy-efficient and digitally connected storage systems-are expected to reinforce North America's leading market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Laboratory Freezers companies Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Haier Biomedical (China), and Eppendorf AG (Germany), among others.

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