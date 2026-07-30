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ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
162 Leser
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Montlick Injury Attorneys: Team Montlick is Victorious at St. Clair Shores River Classic, Strengthens World Championship Pursuit

Team Montlick continues its winning momentum in 2026, positioning the team for a national and world championship.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / The Montlick Racing team finished first in the St. Clair Shores River Classic, overtaking reigning IHRA champion Jack Hammer on the third lap and pulling away to a commanding first-place finish before thousands of fans.

The race was a duel from the opening green flag. Team Montlick and Jack Hammer traded a hard-fought early battle, and after a slower start, throttleman Giovanni Carpitella steadily closed the gap on the leader. Carpitella and driver Logan Adan made the decisive pass on lap three, and from there the Montlick catamaran stretched its advantage all the way to the finish line, crossing with a commanding 45-second lead.

Team Montlick remains firmly in contention for the 2026 National Championship.

Last month, Team Montlick won the Atlantic City Grand Prix, sweeping both 500-class races and earning double championship points toward the 2026 UIM World Championship - the first season in which the title will be officially sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). There are another six races to finish off the season, with the world championship culminating at the Key West World Championships in November.

"This was an incredible race to watch," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "Logan and the entire Team Montlick crew showed exactly what championship teams do-they stayed patient, executed when it mattered most, and never stopped pushing. We could not be prouder to support a team that competes with excellence and heart."

Team Montlick continues to build on one of the most successful runs in offshore racing, capturing the 2024 National Championship, earning back-to-back P1 Offshore Triple Crown Championships in 2024 and 2025, and setting a world speed record at the 2025 APBA Offshore Grand Prix in New Orleans-the fastest speed ever recorded in the 500R Factory Stock class on stock Mercury Racing 500R engines.

"Jack Hammer pushed us early, but we knew what our boat was capable of," said Logan Adan, driver of Team Montlick. "Once we found our rhythm, everything clicked. It's a huge win for our team, and we are excited to keep building momentum toward the championship."

Team Montlick returns to the water August 1 and 2 at the Michigan City Offshore Grand Prix in Michigan City, Indiana, where the team will continue its pursuit of another national title.

About Team Montlick
Team Montlick is an offshore powerboat racing team proudly sponsored by Montlick Injury Attorneys. Competing at the highest levels of offshore powerboat racing, Team Montlick represents the values of precision, preparation, teamwork, and excellence while pursuing national and world championship titles.

For more information, visit montlick.com/powerboatraceteam or follow Team Montlick on Instagram.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys
Montlick Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm that serves clients nationwide and has protected injured people and their families for more than 40 years. Beyond the courtroom, the firm is deeply committed to strengthening communities through safety education, charitable partnerships, and sponsorships that inspire excellence both on and off the water.

Learn more at montlick.com.

Media Contact:
Jenny Harty
Director of Community Relations
Montlick Injury Attorneys
770-265-7404
jharty@montlick.com

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/team-montlick-is-victorious-at-st.-clair-shores-river-classic-st-1198277

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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