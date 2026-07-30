Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Julia Boyd and Lane McDonald, Co-Founders of The Senior Women in Private Equity ("SWIPE"), along with Kristine Robinson, Founder of Women in Private Capital Canada ("WPCC"), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate women in private capital.





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SWIPE is a global network of more than 4,000 senior women in private equity and private capital, fostering the relationships that drive dealmaking-from sourcing proprietary opportunities and joining syndicates to supporting new fund formation. WPCC is Canada's leading community dedicated to women in private capital, connecting professionals across the industry and creating opportunities for deal collaboration, mentorship and business development. Together, SWIPE and WPCC are strengthening connectivity across the private capital ecosystem and expanding opportunities for women in Canada and around the world.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange