EQS-News: Creative Management Partners LLC / Key word(s): Science

Dr. Lee Newcomer, Author of UNMASKED, Signs With Creative Management Partners (CMP) Agent Alan Morell



30.07.2026 / 16:34 CET/CEST

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CMP Will Work With Dr. Newcomer for His Speaking Engagements, Media Interviews BEVERLY HILLS, CA - July 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Announced today, Dr. Lee Newcomer, Author of UNMASKED: What I learned About Love, Failure and Reform From Both Sides of the Hospital Bed has signed with Creative Management Partners (CMP) Agent Alan Morell for his book submission to Publishers. Mr. Morell will work with Dr. Newcomer and his Senior Advisor Jennifer S. Wilkov of Your Book Is Your Hook on various opportunities within the sectors of Satellite Media Book Tours, Speaking Engagements, Media and Editorial Interviews. ABOUT Dr. Lee Newcomer: Dr. Lee Newcomer is a nationally recognized health care policy expert, physician, and the first former Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare. With decades of experience spanning clinical medicine, health care delivery, insurance, and innovative payment models, he brings a rare perspective on the policies shaping the cost, quality, and future of American health care. A medical oncologist with experience in direct patient care, Dr. Newcomer has led a large hospital and physician group and served as a board director for precision medicine companies in genomics and pharmaceuticals. As an entrepreneur and writer, he is an avid advocate for elevating health care for all. Relevant Links On Dr. Newcomer and the Health Care Industry: https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hauthor20150427.371978/full/

https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.27.1.w24

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4570070/

https://www.ajmc.com/authors/lee-n-newcomer-md-mha

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-insiders-recipe-to-navigating-your-prior-authorization/id1713122476?i=1000683329134

https://www.trapelohealth.com/newcomer-precision-oncology

https://www.managedhealthcareexecutive.com/view/it-s-possible-for-those-who-practice-pay-for-precision-oncology-to-catch-up-to-speed-of

https://journalistsresource.org/health/health-care-journalists-guide-prior-authorization/

https://investor.myriad.com/news-releases/news-release-detail/20601/

https://www.coherus.com/team/lee-newcomer-m-d/ Said Author Dr. Lee Newcomer: "I'm looking forward to working together with Alan and Jennifer to bring this book to the public. Jennifer, my valued Advisor brought us all together and I am very pleased with the process as Alan and CMP outlined our mutual goals. I feel strongly about my Authorship of UNMASKED because it offers readers insights into the miracles and accomplishments of medicine and its shortcomings as well through the eyes of a doctor who is also a patient." Said Jennifer S. Wilkov, Founder of Your Book Is Your Hook, LLC: "Dr. Lee Newcomer brings an extraordinary perspective to UNMASKED - one shaped by his experiences on both sides of the hospital bed, as both a physician and a patient, as well as by his decades at the forefront of health care as an executive and nationally recognized health care policy expert. It has been a privilege to advise Dr. Lee Newcomer on this important project and to bring him together with Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners. I believe UNMASKED has the potential to reach a wide audience and spark meaningful conversations about health care and how we can make it better for everyone." Said Agent Alan Morell: "In my Literary Agent view, UNMASKED by Dr. Lee Newcomer allows the reader to experience both medical proficiency but also medical practice flaws or failures to meet certain standards, which in today's world is unacceptable. This from an Author/Expert formerly a C-level executive at a Fortune 50 health care insurance company, physician management, and spanning across the aisle to patient centric care. This is a MUST READ for every household." About: Jennifer S. Wilkov of Your Book Is Your Hook, LLC: Jennifer S. Wilkov is a multi #1 international best-selling, award-winning author and the founder of Your Book Is Your Hook. For more than 20 years, she has provided strategic guidance and industry expertise to writers, authors, screenwriters, playwrights, entrepreneurs, business leaders, thought leaders, doctors, professional athletes, and other experts to develop, publish, market, promote, position, and leverage their ideas, stories, messages, and expertise across publishing, media, speaking, film, television, streaming, and other opportunities. www.YourBookIsYourHook.com About Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP): Mr. Morell has over 40 years of global experience managing more than 3,700 campaigns in the development and management of talent, literary works, television and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events, and intellectual property rights. He is among the few industry leaders whose clients have received prestigious awards including Grammy, Tony, Clio, Oscar, Emmy, ESPY, Telly, Victors, and New York Times Bestselling author recognition Contact Information Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP)

Beverly Hills Gardens Building

9440 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 301

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Direct Dial: 508-292-7900

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

News Source: Creative Management Partners LLC





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