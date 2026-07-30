SK tes Expands Global Technology Lifecycle Services to Help Organizations Simplify IT Operations

CITY OF LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / SK tes, a global leader in sustainable technology services, today announced the expansion of its service portfolio to include comprehensive IT asset lifecycle management services, enabling organizations to manage technology assets through every stage of their lifecycle with a single trusted partner.

The expanded offering combines deployment, asset management, refresh programs, forward logistics, support services, IT asset disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction, refurbishment, reuse, and recycling into one integrated global solution.

As business operate increasingly complex technology environments spanning office locations, remote workers, data centers, and multiple regions, managing IT assets has become both a strategic and operational challenge. Companies face mounting pressure to control costs, improve asset visibility, maintain security and compliance standards, support evolving workforce models, and achieve ambitious sustainability objectives.

SK tes' expanded lifecycle management services are designed to address these challenges by providing a single global operating model that manages technology assets from deployment and day-to-day management through to end-of-life disposition and recycling. By consolidating services that are often managed across multiple providers, organizations can reduce complexity, improve governance, increase operational efficiency, and maximize value from their technology investments.

"Technology assets represent one of the largest operational investments many organizations make, yet they are often managed through disconnected processes and multiple suppliers," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer at SK tes, "As technology estates become larger and more complex, organizations are looking for a more strategic approach to managing assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Our expanded lifecycle management services provide customers with a single partner that can support everything from deployment and asset management through to ITAD, refurbishment, secure data destruction, and responsible recycling."

The service portfolio includes asset deployment and refresh programmes, inventory and stock management, employee onboarding and offboarding support, logistics coordination, warranty management, repair and refurbishment services, lifecycle reporting, secure data sanitization, IT asset disposition, remarketing, and environmentally responsible recycling. Integrated reporting capabilities provide customers with greater visibility into asset status, utilization, compliance, financial recovery, and sustainability outcomes throughout the asset lifecycle.

The expansion builds on SK tes' extensive experience managing complex global technology programs. The company recently supported a multinational client with a multi-year refresh programme covering 12 countries and approximately 12,000 devices, delivering deployment services, lifecycle management, asset recovery, and ITAD through a single integrated contract. The program demonstrated how organizations can simplify technology operations while improving value recovery and extending device lifespans through refurbishment and reuse.

"Many organizations have mature procurement and deployment processes, but the management of assets after deployment is often fragmented," said Thomas Holberg, President EMEA at SK tes. "That fragmentation can result in higher costs, underutilized assets, inconsistent reporting, and missed opportunities for value recovery. By bringing lifecycle management, circular economy principles, and end-of-life services together under one global framework, we help customers gain greater control over their technology assets while supporting security, compliance, and sustainability objectives."

Unlike traditional asset management approaches that focus primarily on inventory tracking, SK tes integrates circular economy principles throughout the lifecycle of technology assets. Assets are managed with the objective of extending usable life wherever possible through repair, refurbishment, redeployment and reuse before secure retirement through certified ITAD and recycling processes. This approach enables organizations to reduce total cost of ownership, maximize residual asset value, and lower the environmental impact associated with the manufacture of new technology.

The move further strengthens SK tes' position as a global provider of end-to-end technology lifecycle services. Through its network of more than 40 owned facilities across 20+ countries, the company delivers consistent standards, local compliance expertise, regional support, and scalable services for multinational organizations operating across multiple markets.

"Organizations increasingly want a single accountable partner that can deliver operational consistency across regions while simplifying vendor management and supporting broader business goals," added Ingebretsen. "By expanding further into lifecycle management, we are helping customers transform how they manage technology assets - creating value from deployment through to retirement while supporting security, efficiency, and sustainability at every stage."

About SK Tes

SK tes is a global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle services, providing secure and compliant solutions for IT asset disposition, data center decommissioning, electronics recycling, battery recycling, and material recovery. Through its global network of facilities and circular economy expertise, SK tes helps organizations reduce risk, recover value, and achieve their sustainability objectives. For more information, visit www.sktes.com.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

For press enquiries please contact:

Kristine Kearney, Senior Global Marketing Manager, kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-expands-global-technology-lifecycle-services-to-help-organ-1198011