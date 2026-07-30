Former VP of Product steps into GM role to lead Logitech's next era of workplace innovation

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the appointment of Henry Levak as General Manager of the Team Workspace Solutions (TWS) Business Group, effective immediately. Levak will report to Hanneke Faber, Logitech's Chief Executive Officer. Levak previously served as Vice President of Product for Logitech for Business.

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Henry Levak, General Manager of Team Workspace Solutions at Logitech

The Team Workspace Solutions Business Group provides video bars, AI-powered cameras, touch controllers, scheduling panels, and occupancy sensors-all managed by Sync cloud software and enterprise services.

Levak joined Logitech in 2017. During his tenure, Levak led the development of dozens of industry-changing hardware and software solutions for conference rooms and office meeting spaces, including three TIME Best Invention award-winning products. His strategic guidance helped establish Logitech as a pioneer in smart workplace technology, earning Logitech's place as the global leader in video conferencing hardware units*.

Prior to Logitech, Levak focused on mobile and IoT systems, software design, and user experience at Pebble, Palm (HP), and LG.

"Henry brings a customer-obsessed mindset to every decision," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech Chief Executive Officer. "As the company doubles down on B2B, Henry's track record in our Team Workspace Solutions division makes him uniquely qualified to lead the business into our next phase of growth."

"Logitech has always stood at the intersection of human potential and transformative technology," said Levak. "Thank you to Hanneke Faber for this opportunity to continue to push the boundaries of how people collaborate and thrive in the workplace."

Levak, a Marine Corps veteran, lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and three children.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, or Logitech for Business.

*#1 in Global Video Conferencing Hardware (Units) Synergy Research Group Synergy Research Group UC Market Tracker Video Conferencing Hardware, published June 2026

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Head of Communications

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com