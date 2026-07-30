Xtransfer Limited: XTransfer Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026

HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, is proud to announce it has been named, for the first time, to CNBC's 2026 list of the World's Top Fintech Companies (Payments Segment). The inclusion not only recognises XTransfer's ongoing commitment to empowering SMEs with secure, efficient and accessible cross-border payment solutions, but also highlights its growing influence in the industry.





XTransfer Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026

The annual ranking, produced in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognises the most innovative and high-impact fintech firms globally.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our customers and partners place in us every day," said Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer. "Cross-border financial operations can be complex, especially for SMEs. We focus on solving the real operational challenges behind international payments, reducing friction, improving visibility, and strengthening risk controls, so businesses can concentrate on growth."

XTransfer's inclusion underscores the company's growing role in the global payments ecosystem and its long-term mission to make cross-border trade payments simpler, safer, and more accessible for SMEs worldwide. XTransfer will continue to invest in compliance and product innovation, while deepening collaboration with top-tier financial institutions to help more businesses trade globally with confidence.

CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list evaluates thousands of firms across seven key segments, including Payments, Digital Assets, and Enterprise Technology. Companies were assessed based on quantitative KPIs, growth metrics, and industry influence, with data sourced from public reports, company submissions, and independent research.

Based on the results of the study, XTransfer is honoured to be recognised on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list. View list here.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, we serve the largest customer base of over 890,000 registered SMEs globally.

We connect top-tier financial institutions directly to SMEs, the backbone of global trade, giving businesses of every size access to the same secure, compliant and seamless payment infrastructure once reserved for multinationals. As of March 31, 2026, we provide payment services across more than 200 countries and regions through partnerships with financial institutions, including some of the most established international banks around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4309d68e-f9ff-43ec-ba27-ccd85579d2f0

Media contact: Maggie Ng maggie.ng@xtransfer.com