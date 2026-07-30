Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Archiving 180 Years of Dewar's History

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Dewar's celebrates its 180th anniversary this year, going back to 1846 when John Dewar opened his wine and spirits shop in Perth, Scotland. Jacqui Seargeant is the keeper of the Dewar's archives, along with overseeing other archivists working within parent company Bacardi, and her work has helped inspire new Dewar's releases and add context to the family history. She'll join us on this week's WhiskyCast In-Depth.

In the news, trade tariffs are back in the headlines as President Donald Trump threatens to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian whisky and other goods to retaliate for the provincial boycotts of American alcohol. We'll have all the details, as well as the upcoming closure of Moonshine University in Louisville.

Click here to listen to Episode 1172: July 26, 2026

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/archiving-180-years-of-dewars-history-1198854