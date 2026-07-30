London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Edison issues report on Trade Estates REIC (ATSE: TRESTATES).

Trade Estates REIC (TRESTATES) offers focused exposure to modern retail parks and new-generation logistics assets in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria. Demand for both sectors is driven by structural growth trends in retail spending, and both sectors are undersupplied. In Greece, Trade Estates is dominant in modern retail parks, where active management and deep sector expertise have delivered sustained value creation and enhanced returns. We forecast the company's rapid growth to continue, supported by organic rental growth and an active pipeline of attractive developments.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307296

Source: Edison Group