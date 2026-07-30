Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee meeting held on July 21, 2026, will reconvene August 6, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET, virtually, on SEC.gov.

The committee will continue its exploration into modernizing public market access and encouraging IPOs and small public company capital formation - including consideration of policy recommendations to reduce regulatory friction and facilitate capital formation in the public securities markets.

The Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee provides advice and recommendations to the SEC on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses.

For more information about the committee and the full agenda for the meeting, visit the committee webpage.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest