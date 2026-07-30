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ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Mercury Business Services: Mercury Publishes Global Cold Chain Logistics Performance Benchmarks

Mercury publishes global cold chain logistics performance benchmarks for healthcare and life sciences shippers, covering transit times, reach, and reliability.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Mercury Business Services, a specialty logistics provider serving the healthcare and life sciences sector since 1984, today released performance benchmarks from its cold chain and parcel operations, reporting a 99.6% success rate on temperature-controlled shipments and a median cold chain transit time of 2.77 days.

The company also reported that customers using the Mercury Portal - its booking, tracking, and proactive monitoring platform - experienced a 39.7% reduction in parcel incidents compared to shipments managed outside the platform.

For laboratories, clinical trial sponsors, and diagnostics companies, a single compromised shipment can mean lost patient samples, delayed study timelines, and irreplaceable research material. Biological specimens, cell and gene therapy products, and diagnostic kits often have narrow stability windows and no second chance at collection.

Benchmark Highlights

  • 99.6% successful cold chain shipments

  • 2.77 days median cold chain transit time

  • 39.7% reduction in parcel incidents for Mercury Portal users

  • 236+ countries and territories served

  • 1,500+ customers served since 2020

  • 40+ years of continuous operation

Mercury attributes the results to a combination of proactive shipment monitoring, healthcare-specific customs brokerage that anticipates country-level documentation requirements before goods move, and 24/7 support teams assigned to individual accounts.

The company's services span specialty cold chain, discounted parcel, same-day and onboard courier, next flight out, air freight and charter, GMP warehousing and controlled room temperature storage, and customs brokerage. Mercury supports biological specimens, clinical trial materials, pre-clinical research, diagnostic testing kits, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and regulated documents and records.

About Mercury Business Services

Founded in 1984, Mercury is a logistics provider built specifically for healthcare and life sciences shippers. Mercury delivers hundreds of thousands of shipments each year across 236+ countries and territories, combining a proprietary shipment management portal with dedicated client support teams. The company operates on three principles: Customers First, Relentless Improvement, and Extreme Ownership.

Media Contact

Organization: Mercury Business Services
Contact Person Name: Christian Gladwell
Website: https://www.shipmercury.com/
Email: support@shipmercury.com
Address: 61 Batterymarch St 1st Floor
City: Boston
State: MA
Country: United States

SOURCE: Mercury Business Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/mercury-publishes-global-cold-chain-logistics-performance-benchmarks-1198788

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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