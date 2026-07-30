Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - NewOrg Management System, a cloud-based data and case management platform built for nonprofits, human services organizations, and government programs across the United States and Canada, today announced the largest platform update in the company's history. Beginning August 1, 2026, eight new capabilities will roll out across the platform, spanning artificial intelligence, security, and day-to-day operations.

The update includes new AI tools designed to automate documentation and data entry, a Microsoft Entra Single Sign-On integration for organizations running Microsoft 365, and a new integrated payment option, among five additional features.

"This is the most ambitious release we've ever made available to our partners," said David Crouch, Senior System Architect at NewOrg Management System. "We're not going to spoil all of it here, but if you've ever wished the busywork just handled itself, wanted one less login to manage, or wished intakes didn't mean chasing down signatures and forms, this update was built with you in mind."

More information about all eight new capabilities is available on NewOrg's website.

Organizations interested in learning more can contact sales@neworg.com.

About NewOrg Management System

NewOrg is a cloud-based data and case management platform built specifically for nonprofits. Designed to be flexible, intuitive, and scalable, NewOrg helps organizations manage contacts, track service delivery, coordinate events, and generate impact reports, all in one place. NewOrg is committed to equipping mission-driven organizations with the technology they need to serve their communities more effectively. Learn more at www.neworg.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307185

Source: NewOrg Management System Inc