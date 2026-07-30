ARIS, the process context platform enabling enterprise AI deployment, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of An Organization (DTO) Platforms where it believes agentic AI, autonomous workflows, and enterprise governance converge.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to autonomous agent deployment, a critical challenge emerges: how do you safely scale autonomous AI when the enterprise lacks a unified digital twin a single source of truth for processes, data, governance, and outcomes?

Gartner describes the DTO as a dynamic software model that relies on operational and contextual data to understand how an organization operationalizes its business model, connects with its current state, responds to changes, deploys resources, simulates future states and delivers customer value.

"Enterprises are rightfully ambitious about agentic AI and autonomous workflows," said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of ARIS. "But they're discovering that you can't govern what you don't understand. You can't scale agents without boundaries, and you can't create measurable new business value without a single, unified view of how work actually happens across your organization."

ARIS believes this recognition by Gartner reflects its strength in solving precisely this challenge: delivering a unified DTO on which enterprises can deploy, scale, and govern agentic AI with confidence and control.

"The organizations winning with AI aren't just deploying agents faster they're deploying them smarter," added Bacuvier. "That means they have a Digital Twin of how their business operates and they have full visibility into agent decisions for governance, compliance and continuous improvement."

Click here to download your complimentary copy of the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of An Organization Platforms.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms, by Marc Kerremans, David Sugden, Auria Asadsangabi, 27 July 2026

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ABOUT ARIS

ARIS is the process context platform for Agentic AI. Combining process mining, process modeling, simulation, workflow orchestration, and governance in a single unified platform, ARIS helps G2000 organisations move from isolated AI pilots to autonomous, governed, enterprise-scale operations driving efficiency, reducing risk, and delivering new measurable business value. For more information, visit www.aris.com.

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Media Contact

Andrew Tongue, Andrew.tongue@aris.com