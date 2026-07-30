BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Issue of Equity



The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary Shares were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 189.20 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 76,806,281. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 165,016,520. With effect from 03 August 2026 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 165,016,520. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:



Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432



30 July 2026





