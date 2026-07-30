Wyyerd Fiber Launches 8 Gig Internet In Sahuarita

Award-winning Fiber Internet is now available for local residents and businesses.



SAHUARITA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber, an Arizona-based, Top-Rated Internet provider serving communities statewide, announced today that its 100% fiber-optic network is officially live and ready for service in Sahuarita, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion across Southern Arizona, which includes previous launches in Marana, Pima County, and Oro Valley.

This expansion into Sahuarita brings speeds up to 8 GIG with equal upload and download speeds for residents and tailored fiber solutions for local businesses. Service is officially live for the first group of connected homes, and construction will continue in phases to expand into additional neighborhoods.

"Today's fiber investment is tomorrow's opportunity. We are excited to welcome Wyyerd Fiber to Sahuarita. This investment will help keep our community connected, competitive and prepared for the future!" said Mayor Tom Murphy, Town of Sahuarita.

What Sahuarita can expect:

Arizona's Top-Rated Provider: Recognized for delivering the state's fastest and most reliable internet speeds by Ookla . Residents can unleash speeds up to 8 GIG, with dedicated, high-performance fiber options built for local businesses.

100% Fiber Reliability: We build, own, and run our network from the ground up to ensure you get a dedicated, rock-solid connection.

Honestly Awesome Billing: Transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and absolutely no data caps. What you see is exactly what you pay.

Local Support You Can Count On: Skip the distant call centers. Our customer service and technical teams live and work right here in Southern Arizona.

"We are incredibly excited to officially launch our fiber network in Sahuarita alongside our ongoing commitment in Southern Arizona," said Travis Nance, COO of Wyyerd Fiber. "Our local teams have been working hard on the ground to get this network ready, and it's a great feeling to start connecting customers. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the community, delivering the fast, reliable internet experience that residents and businesses depend on."

Residents and businesses ready to upgrade their internet or check specific availability in their neighborhood can visit wyyerd.com or call (520) 244-0060.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading Fiber Optic Network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residential and business use. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack

Senior Vice President, Marketing

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SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/wyyerd-fiber-launches-8-gig-internet-in-sahuarita-1198903