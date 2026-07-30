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WKN: A1XDS6 | ISIN: FR0010667147 | Ticker-Symbol: 65C
Stuttgart
30.07.26 | 18:34
15,770 Euro
-0,50 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
COFACE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COFACE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,74015,88019:13
15,78015,84019:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Coface SA: Hugh Sturgess and Christine Todd join the Board of Directors

COFACE SA: Hugh Sturgess and Christine Todd join the Board of Directors

Paris, July 30, 2026 - 5.45 p.m.

At its meeting on July 20, 2026, the Board of Directors of COFACE SA co-opted:

  • Hugh Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer at Arch, as a non-independent director at the Board of Directors taking the place of David Gansberg.
  • Christine Todd, Chief Investment Officer at Arch, as a non-independent director at the Board of Directors taking the place of Marcy Rathman.

The Board of Directors of COFACE SA remains unchanged, comprising 10 members (5 women and 5 men), including a majority of independent directors (6).

------------------------

Biography


Hugh Sturgess was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Arch Insurance International in January 2019.

He joined Arch Insurance Canada's Executive Assurance division in Canada in 2005, and before being appointed, in 2014, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Insurance Canada Ltd, where he oversaw the growth and diversification of the company's underwriting activities.

Throughout his career, Hugh Sturgess has held various roles in the financial services industry including as a Senior Analyst with the Royal Bank of Canada's Capital Markets division, and as an underwriter with Chubb Insurance Company of Canada.

He has a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Montreal and holds the Canadian Securities and Chartered Insurance Professional designations.

Christine Todd has served as Chief Investment Officer of Arch Capital Group Ltd. since June 2021.

With more than 35 years of experience in asset management and institutional investing, she has held numerous senior leadership positions at major industry organisations, including Head of Fixed Income at Amundi US, as well as President of Neighborly Investments and Standish.

Christine Todd is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. She holds a degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from Boston University.











CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 - thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 - rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 - saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 - adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026
(subject to change)
9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as all COFACE SA's regulated information, can be found on the Group's website: https://www.coface.com/investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document
(see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators").

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.
You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com-


COFACE: FOR TRADE
Coface has been a leading player in global trade credit risk management for 80 years, helping companies to grow their businesses and navigate an uncertain and volatile environment.
Regardless of their size, location or activity sector, Coface supports 100,000 clients in nearly 200 markets through a full range of solutions, from credit insurance, information services and debt collection to Single Risk insurance, bonding and factoring.
Every day, Coface harnesses its unique expertise and leading-edge technologies to facilitate trade on domestic and export markets alike.
In 2025, Coface had 5,511 employees and generated turnover of approximately €1.84bn.

www.coface.com

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 2 April 2026 under the number D.26-0218 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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