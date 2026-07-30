Uphold Launches Instant Crypto-Backed Loans through Exactly DeFi Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain financial services, announces the introduction of instant cash loans against crypto holdings offered through the Exactly DeFi Protocol. Uphold's retail customers in the U.S. can now borrow against their cryptocurrency portfolio, without selling any assets, by depositing their Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, or USDC as collateral on the Exactly Protocol.

U.S. customers can borrow against their crypto without having to sell their assets

Deposit Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP or USDC as collateral

Loans are available in minutes with no credit checks

Repayment timelines are flexible and users can defer the full loan including the interest and the amount owed to a later date

Once the loan is confirmed, USDC arrives in the user's Uphold account within minutes. A user may also elect to convert the USDC into USD. There is no minimum borrowing amount.

The new loan program offers the following features:

No credit checks required

Competitive fixed-rate terms are locked in at the time of borrowing; rates start at 4.28% APR

Flexible repayment dates and no early repayment penalties

The ability to defer the full loan, including interest, to a later date

This launch adds to Uphold's expanding lineup of products designed to help people manage their everyday finances - using crypto as a practical financial tool, not just an investment to hold. The service is likely to have widespread appeal with a recent study finding that 67 million Americans, or one in four adults, currently own cryptocurrency .

"Many people now have significant wealth tied up in digital assets," said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold. "Getting quick access to these funds in the form of cash usually means selling holdings which forces a trade-off between short-term needs and the desire to keep assets over the long term. Through the Exactly Protocol, we are able to provide access to instant liquidity, allowing users to access the value of their crypto holdings in order to make everyday purchases or cover an unexpected expense, without having to sell them."

Loans are offered through the Exactly Protocol and accessed in the Uphold app alongside the Exa Credit Card. Uphold customers now have two options for borrowing against their crypto assets. They can either borrow funds to spend on the credit card or they can receive USDC directly in their Uphold account, with the option to convert it into USD.

About Uphold

Uphold is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes financial services easy and trustworthy for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity, resilience and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets, except at customer request, and is always 100% reserved.

The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Bank of Portugal. Securities products and services are offered by Uphold Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

To learn more about Uphold's products and services, visit uphold.com .

Media contact

Name: Marc Sparrow

Email: marc@eurekabox.net

Website: https://uphold.com/en-us

DISCLAIMER:

Available in select U.S. States. Terms apply. Loans are offered through the Exactly Protocol. Uphold does not control or manage the Exactly Protocol, and is not responsible for assets once transferred to it. Users who elect to convert their loan proceeds from USDC to USD may do so at a 1:1 ratio with no spread for their first $20,000 per calendar month. Any additional conversions in excess of this cap carry standard market bid/ask spreads. No statement herein is a commitment to make a loan. Availability and borrowing capacity depend on eligibility, collateral asset, collateral value, and credit health. Deferring payments may result in total payments being higher over the life of a loan. Late payments will accrue default interest.

SOURCE: uphold

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/uphold-launches-instant-crypto-backed-loans-through-exactly-defi-prot-1198871