Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation AI-Driven Legacy Modernization Solution Earns Awardable Designation in CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Red Canyon Technologies (Red Canyon), a federal IT solutions provider and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), announced that its AI-driven legacy modernization solution has been designated Awardable through the Department of War (DoW) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM).

The TSM is the DoW's premier suite of post-competition, readily awardable technologies designed to accelerate the acquisition and adoption of innovative artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), data, analytics, and digital modernization capabilities.

Red Canyon's solution, Advancing Mission Readiness through AI-Driven Legacy Modernization, provides government organizations with a proven, low-risk approach to modernizing mission-critical legacy systems while maintaining operational continuity. Rather than replacing legacy platforms outright, the solution enables incremental modernization through AI-native analysis, automated code and data transformation, cloud-ready architectures, secure API integration, and DevSecOps automation. By preserving mission-essential processes, agencies can reduce risk while accelerating the delivery of secure, scalable capabilities.

Built on the company's experience delivering modernization across the DoW, the solution offers a proven approach to strengthening cybersecurity, improving interoperability, and establishing a foundation for continuous modernization without disrupting mission execution.

"This recognition validates our commitment to empowering agencies to modernize with confidence," said Rachel Abney, DDC Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Navy & 4th Estate. "Legacy systems remain at the heart of many missions, but modernization doesn't have to mean disruption. Our approach enables organizations to preserve the systems they trust while introducing modern, secure, AI-enabled capabilities at a pace that aligns with mission needs."

Red Canyon's solution was recognized among a competitive field of applicants for its innovation, technical maturity, scalability, and potential to advance DoW mission outcomes. As an Awardable Solution, government customers can rapidly access and acquire the capability through the TSM, significantly reducing procurement timelines while leveraging a rigorously-assessed technology aligned with DoW digital modernization priorities.

Registered government users can access the solution, "Advancing Mission Readiness Through AI-Driven Legacy Modernization," directly through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's (DoW) most significant challenges in the artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through competition and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account.

Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence (CDAO) Office. For more information or media requests, contact success@tradewindai.com.

About DDC

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is a technology solutions provider delivering AI/ML, cloud, data, cyber, and digital modernization for federal agencies. Powered by innovation, DDC builds scalable, secure solutions that enable organizations to achieve measurable mission outcomes. As a tribally owned organization, we are committed to building sustainable prosperity for the Navajo Nation while delivering meaningful impact for the communities we serve. To learn more about the family of companies, visit?www.ddc-dine.com.

About Red Canyon Technologies

Red Canyon Technologies (Red Canyon) partners with federal agencies to solve technology challenges. Leveraging a history of proven delivery and a culture of mission-first innovation, Red Canyon advances mission objectives through AI/ML, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and digital modernization solutions. As a tribally owned subsidiary of DDC, we are committed to ensuring the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.redcanyontechnologies.com.

Contact

For more information on Red Canyon's modernization solutions, contact Rachel Abney, DDC Vice President of Growth Strategy, Navy & Fourth Estate, at rachel.abney@ddc-dine.com.

For press inquiries, contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at?katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/din%c3%a9-development-corporation-ai-driven-legacy-modernization-solut-1198953