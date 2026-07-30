Hubexo, NA: Hubexo North America Launches Bid Ocean: A New Lead Generation Platform Designed and Built for Public Opportunity Contractors

The new platform marks the first phase of a multi-stage product roadmap for public opportunity notifications and private bidding opportunities, delivering a seamless, trade-focused bidding experience.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Hubexo announces the launch of Bid Ocean, a new lead generation platform for Construction, Goods and Services, and Design and Engineering Request opportunities. Bid Ocean is a unified project alert and bid notification platform that brings the full data packages of Hubexo together in one solution.

The new trade-focused opportunity alert platform is designed for the smooth and seamless tracking of local opportunities for contractors searching for construction bids and opportunities. Bid Ocean aligns with Hubexo's vision to drive efficiency, sustainability, and growth across the built environment.

Why Now

Kyle Camp, President of Hubexo North America, said, "Trade contractors are the lifeline and the backbone of the construction industry. They are in high demand, and they need the right data, curated just for them, based on their skills and locations. Bid Ocean brings together the human-verified data and lead generation opportunities of Hubexo's family of products. These are products that our customers know and trust - but they are updated to provide a simplified platform with more relevant projects that contractors can immediately activate."

He continued, "The platform is built for trade contractors. Bid Ocean organizes projects by trade and geography from day one - so contractors get a curated, relevant feed of bid opportunities. We have an aggressive solutions pipeline that will continue to deliver focused results for this critical market."

The new, innovative Bid Ocean platform simplifies the bidding process into a single platform so that customers develop first-mover advantages and experience first bid search value.

What's New

Trade and geography-matched project feed that delivers relevant bids at the moment that contractors need to take action to bid

Clean, fast interface with fewer filters to manage, designed to be picked up in minutes rather than months of onboarding and learning

Self-serve onboarding with in-app support to provide zero barrier access to bids

Availability

Bid Ocean Lite and Core are available today. Tier comparisons and pricing plans are available at https://landing.bidocean.com/plans-and-features

About Hubexo:

Hubexo, formerly Byggfakta Group, provides innovative data, insights, and software solutions to the global construction industry. Founded in Sweden in 1936, Hubexo specializes in project information, eTendering, product information, market intelligence, and specification. With operations in 26 countries, Hubexo helps its customers sell more efficiently, sustainably, and lead the future of construction innovation. Hubexo is owned by a private equity consortium of Stirling Square Capital Partners, TA Associates, and Macquarie Capital. For more information about Hubexo's expanded offerings, visit https://na.hubexo.com/

Press contact:

Contact: Jennifer Shea, VP Marketing, Hubexo North America, jennifer.shea@hubexo.com

SOURCE: Hubexo, NA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hubexo-north-america-launches-bid-ocean-a-new-lead-generation-pl-1198973