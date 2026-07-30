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ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Foundation Software Details Why Contractors Are Turning to Vendor Payment Services

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Foundation Software, a provider of leading construction-specific solutions, released a new educational resource titled "Why Use Services to Handle Vendor Payments in Construction." The article examines the operational challenges that come with managing vendor payments manually and makes the case for service-based alternatives.

According to a study by DocuClipper, it costs $15 to process a single invoice manually with 68% of finance professionals still keying invoices into their accounting software by hand.

For construction contractors managing payments across multiple jobs and vendors, those inefficiencies compound quickly, which is why contractors are turning to vendor payment services to address these challenges.

The article covers different considerations for vendor payment services, including:

  • The risk of handling payments in-house

  • The value of investing in a construction-specific vendor payment service

  • How vendor payment services manage payment while keeping approval control in-house

Contractors will also find a practical example of a vendor payment service in action. Foundation Software uses its own FOUNDATION Pay Bill Pay module to illustrate how a construction-specific vendor payment service works and the value it delivers to contractors.

The article is available now. Click here to learn more.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense & pay management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-details-why-contractors-are-turning-to-vendor-1194784

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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