Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Cyber Enviro-Tech Continues Strengthening Balance Sheet to Support Commercial Growth

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI:OTCQB), an environmental technology company focused on water treatment, remediation, and emerging clean energy systems, today announced the retirement of an additional $150K of institutional debt obligation as the Company continues strengthening its balance sheet in support of its long-term commercialization strategy. CETI has now retired in excess of $500K in institutional debt over the last eight weeks.

The debt retirement represents another milestone in CETI's ongoing efforts to potentially lower CETI's cost of capital while positioning the Company for future growth. Management believes these efforts complement the Company's recent strategic initiatives, including access to up to $30 million in growth capital through a strategic financial partnership alliance, and the continued development of Air Power USA's U.S. manufacturing and commercialization platform.

"Over the past several months, we have worked diligently to strengthen CETI's financial foundation while preparing the Company for its next phase of growth," said Kim D. Southworth, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "As we continue resolving legacy obligations, our focus is increasingly shifting toward commercial execution, expanding Air Power USA operations, and generating long-term shareholder value. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we position CETI for future revenue growth with our advanced cleaned energy technologies and solutions."

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on developing sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, environmental sustainability, and clean energy infrastructure across global markets.

About Air Power USA

Air Power USA has developed compressed-air energy systems designed to provide deployable clean power for off-grid, industrial, municipal, and infrastructure applications. Visit AirpowerUSA.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding debt restructuring, commercial activities, manufacturing plans, customer opportunities, business strategy, and anticipated revenue opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including financing, customer demand, project execution, manufacturing readiness, regulatory approvals, and general market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact for CETI:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyber-envirotech.com

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-continues-strengthening-balance-sheet-to-support-commercial-gr-1198993