Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, yesterday filed its audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. All financial information is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

"FY2026 was the year the model proved it scales," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Revenue grew 143% against a 47% increase in G&A, we narrowed our net loss, and we posted a profitable quarter along the way. Platform fees now account for 80% of revenue, which tells us the recurring side of the business is carrying its weight. We enter FY2027 building toward an integrated platform across Canadian and U.S. capital markets that gives Canadian issuers a regulated route to U.S. accredited investors through a single relationship."

FY2026 Financial and Strategic Highlights

Revenue of $2,315,511 , a 143% increase over FY2025 revenue of $954,810, driven principally by platform fee expansion.

New revenue lines established advisory services ($57,000) and marketing services ($153,677), neither of which contributed in FY2025.

Platform fee revenue of $1,853,241 , up 185% from $650,678 in FY2025, and now representing 80% of total revenue - evidence of a shift toward recurring, scalable revenue.

Net loss narrowed 27% to $1,157,918 from $1,578,590 in FY2025, with basic and diluted loss per share improving to $(0.04) from $(0.06).

Cash used in operating activities improved 56% to $588,130 from $1,322,715 in FY2025.

Achieved a profitable quarter in Q2 FY2026, recording net profit of $129,520 for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Platform expanded to approximately 55 private investment products, supported by a network of over 50 advisors across Canada.

Revenue Diversification and Platform Growth

Revenue growth was led by platform fees, which rose 185% to $1,853,241 and now represent 80% of total revenue. That shift toward recurring, scalable revenue is the clearest signal of where the business is heading. The Company also monetized two new service lines during the year, advisory ($57,000) and marketing services ($153,677), neither of which contributed in FY2025, reflecting the build-out of Parvis into a full-service capital-raising marketplace. Onboarding revenue moderated to $241,806 from $293,064 as the mix shifted toward recurring platform fees, a transition management views as constructive for long-term revenue quality.

The platform now supports approximately 55 private investments across residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial sectors, distributed through a network of over 50 advisors across Canada. More than 30 additional issuer applications are currently under review. Parvis assesses each opportunity before it reaches investors.

Operating Leverage and Cost Discipline

General and administrative expenses were $3,032,195 compared to $2,065,003 in FY2025, with the increase concentrated in salaries and wages ($1,825,963 versus $1,267,565, +44% year-over-year) as the Company built out its national advisor network and in-house service capability. Offsetting noticeable reductions were achieved in marketing and advertising expenses ($60,925 versus $174,176, -65% year-over-year), office expenses ($92,440 versus $202,186, -54% year-over-year), and travel ($25,402 versus $59,766, -56% year-over-year). Revenue grew 143% against a 47% increase in G&A - the operating leverage that drove the narrower net loss and materially improved operating cash burn.

Three Transactions, One Platform

Since year-end, Parvis has completed or signed three strategic transactions that together reposition the Company as an integrated, cross-border private investment platform. The acquisition of Richmond Global Wealth Inc. ("RGW"), a full-service Canadian wealth and investment advisory firm, closed on April 6, 2026. RGW expands product breadth across public and private markets and adds full-service financial advisory capability including planning, tax optimization, insurance solutions, and long-term portfolio strategy.

The Company has also signed binding share purchase agreements for two further acquisitions. Atlas One Digital Securities Inc., a registered Canadian exempt market dealer, would consolidate two of Canada's established private market platforms under a single fully licensed entity, deepening national advisor and investor coverage and adding over 35 additional issuers, subject to final regulatory approval. FavorPoint Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, would unlock U.S. accredited investor access, subject to FINRA approval. Following closing, a single Parvis issuer would be able to raise capital from both Canadian and U.S. accredited investors through one platform, one onboarding process, and one regulated distribution relationship, and Parvis would be able to act as placement agent for U.S. Regulation D private offerings and originate mandates from U.S. sponsors and fund managers.

Concurrent Financing

On June 30, 2026, the Company announced amended terms for its previously announced concurrent financing (the "Concurrent Financing"), now structured as unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 at a subscription price of C$0.55 per unit. Each unit consists of C$0.55 in principal amount and one whole common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.65 for 24 months from closing. The debentures bear interest at 10% per annum, mature 24 months from closing, and are convertible at the holder's option at C$0.55 per share. Certain members of the Board of Directors intend to participate on the same terms as other investors. Net proceeds will be directed toward the integration of Atlas One, the acquisition and integration of FavorPoint through the FINRA Continuing Membership Application process, and working capital.

The Company also completed the final tranche of its three-tranche convertible debenture offering, originally announced June 4, 2025. All debentures from that offering, totalling C$700,000 in aggregate principal, have been converted into common shares.

Outlook

Management's priorities for FY2027 are completing the Atlas One and FavorPoint transactions and their integration, converting the current pipeline of over 30 issuer applications, and continuing to grow recurring platform fee revenue while maintaining the cost discipline demonstrated in FY2026. With a diversified issuer base, a national advisor network, an expanded service offering, and (subject to regulatory approvals) access to both Canadian and U.S. accredited investor markets, the Company believes it is positioned to deliver sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS) and (via its subsidiary), is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the completion of the proposed acquisitions of Atlas One and FavorPoint; receipt of TSXV and FINRA approvals; the integration of Atlas One and FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of those transactions; the completion of the Concurrent Financing; the conversion of the Company's issuer application pipeline; and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required TSXV or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; the Company's history of losses and negative operating cash flows; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation, including minimum capital requirements applicable to registered dealers; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with acquisitions and integration; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. Readers are directed to the risk factors set out in the Company's MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2026, available on SEDAR+. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307320

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.