CCM/Medi-Share: Medi-Share Receives Annual Health Care Sharing Accreditation

This marks the fourth consecutive accreditation for Medi-Share

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Medi-Share, the nation's leading health care sharing ministry and the first ministry to be awarded accreditation from the Health Care Sharing Accreditation Board (HCSAB), has received annual accreditation once again, having done so consistently every year since the HCSAB launched in 2022. This accreditation provides independent, third-party validation of Medi-Share's financial integrity and commitment to operational excellence, confirming that the program is a viable option for families seeking affordable healthcare solutions that align with their beliefs.

"We are honored once again to have been recognized by the HCSAB for our high standards in accountability and transparency in serving our members," said long-time Medi-Share Board Chairman Joe Turner. "We work hard to facilitate open communication to our members, and based on our 33-year track record, we believe Medi-Share is the best choice for consumers who wish to save money on healthcare costs while living according to biblical principles. This annual re-accreditation by the HCSAB confirms we are meeting our fiduciary responsibility to act in our members' best interest, thereby glorifying God through the Medi-Share member community."

As an independent body dedicated to developing and encouraging the highest standards among health care sharing organizations, HCSAB offers accreditation to ministries that meet these high standards, providing peace of mind to their members, the general public, healthcare providers and regulators. When a health care sharing ministry is accredited, this means it has undergone a rigorous review process of over 80 standards and has demonstrated a commitment to excellence.

This accreditation program is intended to review the operations of sharing ministries and evaluate them against a set of standards including areas such as:

Legal structure and governance

Organizational management and compensation

Published sharing guidelines and written acknowledgements from members

Overall financial health

Financial sharing processes, including processing time, dispute resolution and appeals

Total amounts shared and not shared among members

Expense ratio

Membership contribution guidelines and management processes

Audited financial statements

"While Medi-Share is not insurance, that doesn't mean there are not regulations and industry standards for our ministry and HCSMs in general. The HCSAB provides regulators and lawmakers a consistent way to evaluate health care sharing programs using comprehensive qualitative and quantitative measures," said Lindsey Swindle, Medi-Share's Director for Government & Policy Affairs. "Our commitment to annual accreditation renewal reflects Medi-Share's adherence to health care sharing standards, accountability, transparency, and faithful stewardship of our members' needs as a nonprofit ministry."

"HCSAB's work in adding an extra layer of independent oversight through clear, rigorous, industry-wide standards is an important step for health care sharing on the whole," said James Lansberry, HCSAB Executive Director. "Medi-Share's continued pursuit of Health Care Sharing Ministry accreditation demonstrates their commitment to the standards of accountability, transparency, governance, financial stewardship, and operational excellence. Congratulations to Medi-Share on being accredited for another year."

Medi-Share

As the nation's leading accredited Christian health care sharing program, Medi-Share offers a faith-based affordable health care option. Since 1993, Medi-Share has facilitated the sharing of every eligible medical bill as determined by member-voted guidelines. With more than $45 million in medical expenses shared by members each month, Medi-Share is the most trusted name in medical bill sharing. Find more information at www.medishare.com.

Contact: Melany Ethridge

melany@and-associates.com

214-912-8934

SOURCE: CCM/Medi-Share

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medi-share-receives-annual-health-care-sharing-accreditation-1199006