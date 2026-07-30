Total revenue up 52.6% to €1.64 million (vs. €1.08 million in 2024) , driven by Hospitex' full-year contribution and the progressive rollout of Aliko Scientific's offering

, driven by Hospitex' full-year contribution and the progressive rollout of Aliko Scientific's offering EBITDA improved by 32.9% to a loss of €1.14 million (vs. a loss of €1.70 million in 2024) , alongside a 7.6% reduction in operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

, alongside a 7.6% reduction in operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization Continued industrial and commercial rollout of the integrated oncology diagnostics platform, notably through the US patent for ACTA, the launch of Urine24 and the exclusive distribution agreement with Menarini Diagnostics

Regulatory News:

ALIKO Scientific (Ikonisys SA Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), an international life sciences Group dedicated to integrated oncology diagnostics, today announces its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the publication of its 2025 Annual Financial Report.

As previously announced, trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Paris has been suspended since June 15, 2026, pending publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report. Following today's publication, the Company expects trading to resume in accordance with applicable market procedures.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, stated: "2025 marked a defining stage in the transformation of the Group, under the Aliko Scientific brand. More than a change of name, it gave clearer industrial form to our ambition: to build an international platform dedicated to integrated oncology diagnostics, covering the pathway from sample preparation to cytological, molecular and digital analysis.

This vision is based on the complementary capabilities of Ikonisys and Hospitex. Ikonisys contributes its expertise in automated FISH analysis, molecular imaging, rare-cell detection and diagnostic software, while Hospitex brings strong industrial capabilities in liquid-based cytology, standardized sample preparation, consumables and laboratory workflows. Together, they enable us to move beyond individual products and progressively build a more integrated, recurring and scalable model combining instruments, consumables, software, services and targeted clinical applications.

The progress achieved during the year-including the continued integration of Hospitex, the US patent for the ACTA technology, the launch of Urine24, the exclusive distribution agreement with Menarini Diagnostics and the development of CYTOfast Auto-shows that this project is already taking concrete industrial and commercial form.

We remain conscious of our current size, the resources available to us and the long sales cycles that characterize our markets. Our priorities are therefore clear: strengthen our international distribution network, convert opportunities into contracts and installations, continue investing selectively in automation and digital diagnostics, and increase the contribution of recurring revenues. Our responsibility is now to transform the potential of Aliko Scientific into measurable results and lasting value for laboratories, patients, partners and shareholders."

2025 and subsequent key highlights

Throughout 2025, the Group continued the industrial and commercial integration of Hospitex International and progressively deployed Aliko Scientific as an integrated oncology diagnostics platform combining standardized sample preparation, liquid-based cytology, automated FISH analysis, digital imaging, software, consumables and associated services.

Ikonisys obtained a US patent for ACTA Automated Cancer Treatment Assessment, reinforcing the Group's intellectual property portfolio in automated cancer-cell analysis and treatment monitoring.





reinforcing the Group's intellectual property portfolio in automated cancer-cell analysis and treatment monitoring. Hospitex secured several public hospital contracts in Italy, including tenders with the Gaetano Martino University Hospital in Messina, the F. Miulli Regional Hospital and the Policlinico di Bari, supporting the expansion of the installed base and recurring consumption of reagents and consumables.





including tenders with the Gaetano Martino University Hospital in Messina, the F. Miulli Regional Hospital and the Policlinico di Bari, supporting the expansion of the installed base and recurring consumption of reagents and consumables. The Group launched Urine24 in Italy and signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Menarini Diagnostics covering its integrated portfolio of FISH, cytology, cell-block, rapid immunohistochemistry and related consumables for the Italian market.





and covering its integrated portfolio of FISH, cytology, cell-block, rapid immunohistochemistry and related consumables for the Italian market. Hospitex initiated the development of CYTOfast Auto, a fully automated universal processor for liquid-based cytology designed to improve standardization, reduce operator dependency and facilitate integration with digital pathology workflows.





a fully automated universal processor for liquid-based cytology designed to improve standardization, reduce operator dependency and facilitate integration with digital pathology workflows. The Company strengthened its financial structure, with approximately €3.87 million of transactions completed during 2025, excluding the shares issued as consideration for Hospitex, comprising approximately €2.00 million of cash proceeds and €1.87 million of debt converted into equity.

After the reporting date, the Group continued its commercial, technological and financial development. Francesco Trisolini was appointed Chief Executive Officer; Hospitex signed a distribution agreement for Urine24 with Naturneed; Ikonisys signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Cellay Inc. and secured a first commercial deployment with Arizona Urology Specialists; Hospitex was awarded a five-year tender by the Federico II University Hospital in Naples; and Ikonisys signed a memorandum of understanding with BioBrasil for a proposed Brazilian joint venture dedicated to the manufacture of FISH probes.

The Company also signed an agreement in Uzbekistan for a feasibility study relating to a potential Urine24 urinary-tract cancer screening program.

Simplified consolidated income statement for 2025 Full-Year

In euros FY 2025 FY 2024 Net Sales 1,388,030 1,011,113 Other income 252,284 63,973 Cost of goods sold (490,763) (295,739) Gross margin 1,149,551 779,347 Operating expenses (excl. D&A) (2,288,226) (2,476,195) Depreciation Amortization (2,758,388) (1,353,962) Operating income (loss) (3,897,065) (3,050,748) Financial income (loss) (304,003) (186,320) Taxes (2,385) (2,904) Net income (loss) (4,203,451) (3,239,970) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,028,984 25,080

The 2025 and 2024 consolidated income statements are not directly comparable, as Hospitex International was consolidated from April 9, 2024 and was therefore included for approximately nine months in 2024, compared with twelve months in 2025.

Total revenue comprising net sales and other operating income, amounted to €1.64 million in 2025 compared with €1.08 million in 2024, an increase of 52.6%. This development reflects the first effects of the Group's development plan, including the broader installed base, the full-year contribution of Hospitex and the progressive deployment of Aliko Scientific's integrated offering.

Cost of goods sold amounted to €0.49 million, compared with €0.30 million in 2024. Gross margin increased to €1.15 million from €0.78 million, while the gross margin rate was 70% compared with 72.5%. The slight decrease in the margin rate primarily reflects a higher proportion of revenues from new equipment installations, which generally produce a lower initial margin than recurring revenues from consumables, reagents, software, maintenance and services.

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization decreased by 7.6%, from €2.48 million in 2024 to €2.29 million in 2025. This mainly reflects lower R&D expenditure and lower general and administrative expenses, partly offset by increased commercial expenditure to support the distribution network and expansion of the installed base.

As a result, EBITDA improved from a loss of €1.70 million in 2024 to a loss of €1.14 million in 2025, an improvement of approximately €0.56 million, or 32.9%.

Depreciation and amortization increased to €2.76 million from €1.35 million, principally due to the decision to accelerate the amortization of historical R&D expenditure capitalized in relation to the Ikoniscope platform. This non-cash accounting charge included approximately €2.49 million relating to historical Ikonisys development projects. At December 31, 2025, all capitalized development projects relating to the Ikoniscope platform were fully amortized.

Following this accelerated amortization, the remaining capitalized R&D assets relate exclusively to Hospitex projects, principally Urine24 and CYTOfast Auto. Consequently, the annual amortization expense associated with the historical Ikoniscope development assets is expected to decrease significantly from 2026.

The operating loss amounted to €3.90 million compared with €3.05 million in 2024. Financial expenses amounted to €0.30 million, compared with €0.19 million. After financial expenses and taxes, the consolidated net loss amounted to €4.20 million compared with €3.24 million in 2024, with the year-on-year increase primarily attributable to the accelerated non-cash amortization charge

The consolidated cash position amounted to €1.03 million at December 31, 2025, compared with €25 thousand one year earlier. Consolidated shareholders' equity increased to €19.13 million from €14.25 million, supported by the capital transactions completed during the year.

In summary, fiscal year 2025 was marked by:

A 52.6% increase in total operating income to €1.64 million and a 37.3% increase in net sales to €1.39 million;

to €1.64 million and a 37.3% increase in net sales to €1.39 million; An increase in gross margin to approximately €1.15 million, with a modest temporary reduction in the margin rate due to the higher contribution of equipment installations;

to approximately €1.15 million, with a modest temporary reduction in the margin rate due to the higher contribution of equipment installations; A 32.9% improvement in EBITDA from a loss of €1.70 million to a loss of €1.14 million;

from a loss of €1.70 million to a loss of €1.14 million; A 7.6% reduction in operating expenses before depreciation and amortization despite increased commercial investment;

despite increased commercial investment; The full amortization of historical Ikoniscope development projects through an exceptional non-cash accounting charge;

through an exceptional non-cash accounting charge; A consolidated net loss of €4.20 million significantly affected by accelerated amortization; and

significantly affected by accelerated amortization; and A strengthened year-end cash position of €1.03 million.

Strategy and outlook

Aliko Scientific's strategy is based on the progressive development of an integrated and connected oncology diagnostics ecosystem. Ikonisys provides automated FISH microscopy, molecular imaging, rare-cell detection and diagnostic software, while Hospitex provides standardized sample preparation, liquid-based cytology, cell-block solutions, consumables and laboratory workflows.

By integrating these technologies, the Group intends to cover an increasing proportion of the diagnostic process, from collection and preparation of the biological sample through cytological and molecular analysis, digital review and reporting.

The strategic roadmap is organized around three principal areas: international commercial expansion through selected distributors and partners; integration of products and services within standardized diagnostic workflows; and targeted partnerships or external growth opportunities capable of complementing the Group's technology portfolio and market access.

Commercial execution remains the principal near-term priority. Management is focused on converting qualified opportunities into contracts, installations and recurring consumable volumes; supporting distributors and clinical reference centres; and prioritizing projects presenting an appropriate balance between clinical relevance, recurring revenue potential, regulatory accessibility and time to market.

The Group also intends to increase the proportion of recurring revenues generated from cytology consumables, diagnostic kits, FISH probes, software licences, maintenance contracts, laboratory services and pay-per-test or full-service placement models.

2025 Annual Report Availability

The 2025 Annual Financial Report, for the year ended December 31, 2025, will be available from July 31st, 2026 on the Company's website: www.alikoscientific.com (in the Documentation Financial report section).

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

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Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alexandre Massias

Investor Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98