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ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 22:02 Uhr
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U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $404 thousand or $0.07 loss per share in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a Net Income of $757 thousand or $0.14 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2025. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $984 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 as compared to negative Provision for Credit Losses of $2.2 million recognized for the same quarter last year.

At June 30, 2026, Total Assets were $393.2 million, a decrease of $16.4 million or 4.0% from $409.6 million at June 30, 2025. Net Loans were $267.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $46.5 million or 14.8% from $314.3 million at June 30, 2025. Total Deposits decreased by $36.4 million or 10.1% to $322.5 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $358.9 million a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2026 there was a net recovery of $904 thousand, reflecting total recovery of $994 thousand and total charge off of $90 thousand, representing one hotel loan that has been paid off. For the same period in 2025, there was a net charge off of $903 thousand, primarily reflecting commercial equipment loans activities. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $1.5 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $5.6 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.37% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2025.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.31%, 10.25% and 11.30% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 7.18%, 9.22% and 10.43%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of June 30, 2026.

"The Bank continues to experience earnings pressure, but we are beginning to see a pickup in loan production, while our credit quality continues to improve," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

Jun-26

Mar-26

Jun-25

Jun-26

Jun-25

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Interest Income

$

5,181

$

5,894

$

5,935

$

11,075

$

12,578

Interest Expense

2,869

2,909

3,250

5,778

7,156

Net Interest Income

2,312

2,985

2,685

5,297

5,422

Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision)

(984

)

(754

)

(2,235

)

(1,738

)

869

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

128

133

(54

)

261

69

Other Non-interest Income

71

67

83

138

239

Non-interest Income

199

200

29

399

308

Salaries & Benefits

1,645

1,808

1,571

3,453

3,199

Professional Fees

1,282

1,302

743

2,584

1,113

Occupancy Expense

208

209

205

417

406

Other Expense

764

786

769

1,550

1,648

Non-interest Expense

3,899

4,105

3,288

8,004

6,366

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(404

)

(166

)

1,661

(570

)

(1,505

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

-

-

904

-

(189

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(404

)

$

(166

)

$

757

$

(570

)

$

(1,316

)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,477

5,477

5,477

5,477

5,477

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.03

)

$

0.14

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.24

)

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

Jun-26

Mar-26

Jun-25

Variance

Variance

(Dollars in thousands)

Qtr End

Qtr End

Qtr End

Prior Qtr

Prior Year

Cash and Due from Banks

$

51,680

$

68,054

$

39,200

$

(16,374

)

$

12,480

Investments

64,742

61,261

45,293

3,481

19,449

Gross Loans

270,776

266,720

318,109

4,056

(47,333

)

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(2,929

)

(3,010

)

(3,798

)

81

869

Net Loans

267,847

263,710

314,311

4,137

(46,464

)

Fixed Assets

5,126

5,270

5,649

(144

)

(523

)

Deferred Tax Assets, Net of Valuation Allowance

-

-

566

-

(566

)

Other Assets

3,828

3,756

4,565

72

(737

)

Total Assets

$

393,223

$

402,051

$

409,584

$

(8,828

)

$

(16,361

)

Checking

$

50,965

$

58,319

$

66,367

$

(7,354

)

$

(15,402

)

NOW

5,011

6,047

3,977

(1,036

)

1,034

Money Market

48,337

47,813

55,868

524

(7,531

)

Savings

4,910

4,510

4,817

400

93

Certificates of Deposit

213,267

215,196

227,861

(1,929

)

(14,594

)

Total Deposits

322,490

331,885

358,890

(9,395

)

(36,400

)

Borrowed Funds

40,000

40,000

20,000

-

20,000

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

5

5

123

-

(118

)

Other Liabilities

2,276

1,716

2,345

560

(69

)

Total Liabilities

364,771

373,606

381,358

(8,835

)

(16,587

)

Shareholders' Equity

28,452

28,445

28,226

7

226

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

393,223

$

402,051

$

409,584

$

(8,828

)

$

(16,361

)

Financial Ratios

Jun-26

Mar-26

Jun-25

Jun-26

Jun-25

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets*

(0.41

%)

(0.17

%)

0.73

%

(0.29

%)

(0.65

%)

Return on Average Equity*

(5.83

%)

(2.35

%)

11.13

%

(4.08

%)

(10.21

%)

Net Interest Margin*

2.43

%

3.04

%

2.64

%

2.74

%

2.48

%

Efficiency Ratio

155.28

%

128.89

%

121.15

%

140.52

%

111.12

%

*Quarterly results are annualized

Well

Adequately

Jun-26

Mar-26

Jun-25

Capitalized

Capitalized

Capital

QTD

QTD

QTD

Minimum

Minimum

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**

7.31

%

7.18

%

7.18

%

5.00

%

4.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**

10.25

%

10.63

%

9.22

%

6.50

%

4.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**

10.25

%

10.63

%

9.22

%

8.00

%

6.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **

11.30

%

11.74

%

10.43

%

10.00

%

8.00

%

Book Value per Share (BVS)

$

5.20

$

5.19

$

5.15

**Represents Bank capital ratios

Jun-26

Mar-26

Jun-25

Jun-26

Jun-25

Asset Quality

QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Net Charge Off (Net Recovery)

$

(904

)

$

(998

)

$

903

$

(1,902

)

$

6,633

Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment

$

0

$

0

$

2,352

$

0

$

4,525

(Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment

$

(980

)

$

(747

)

$

(1,216

)

$

(1,727

)

$

(1,608

)

Charge Offs: All Other

$

90

$

0

$

49

$

90

$

4,069

(Recoveries): All Other

$

(14

)

$

(251

)

$

(282

)

$

(265

)

$

(353

)

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.19

%

Non-accrual Loans

$

1,454

$

1,494

$

5,589

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets %

0.37

%

0.37

%

1.36

%

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

163,157

$

3,010

$

1,400

$

-

$

-

$

167,567

Residential real estate

74,389

2,135

3,276

-

-

79,800

Commercial - equipment

-

-

3,608

-

-

3,608

Commercial - all other

7,595

-

-

-

-

7,595

Multifamily

11,592

-

-

-

-

11,592

Construction and land

594

-

-

-

-

594

Consumer and other

20

-

-

-

-

20

$

257,347

$

5,145

$

8,284

$

-

$

-

$

270,776

March 31, 2026

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

156,825

$

3,074

$

1,823

$

-

$

-

$

161,722

Residential real estate

75,391

10,887

1,820

-

-

88,098

Commercial - equipment

-

-

3,707

-

-

3,707

Commercial - all other

6,149

-

2

-

-

6,151

Multifamily

6,404

-

-

-

-

6,404

Construction and land

613

-

-

-

-

613

Consumer and other

25

-

-

-

-

25

$

245,407

$

13,961

$

7,352

$

-

$

-

$

266,720

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,080

$

12

$

8

$

-

$

-

$

1,100

Residential real estate

263

11

119

-

-

393

Commercial - equipment

-

-

1,804

-

(748

)

1,056

Commercial - all other

346

-

-

-

-

346

Multifamily

27

-

-

-

-

27

Construction and land

6

-

-

-

-

6

Consumer and other

1

-

-

-

-

1

$

1,723

$

23

$

1,931

$

-

$

(748

)

$

2,929

March 31, 2026

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,074

$

13

$

100

$

-

$

-

$

1,187

Residential real estate

359

53

122

-

-

534

Commercial - equipment

-

-

1,854

-

(797

)

1,057

Commercial - all other

214

-

-

-

-

214

Multifamily

9

-

-

-

-

9

Construction and land

8

-

-

-

-

8

Consumer and other

1

-

-

-

-

1

$

1,665

$

66

$

2,076

$

-

$

(797

)

$

3,010

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

11

$

-

$

1,454

$

1,465

$

166,102

$

167,567

Residential real estate

223

-

-

223

79,577

79,800

Commercial - equipment

-

-

-

-

3,608

3,608

Commercial - all other

-

-

-

-

7,595

7,595

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

11,592

11,592

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

594

594

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

20

20

$

234

$

-

$

1,454

$

1,688

$

269,088

$

270,776

March 31, 2026

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

-

$

1,454

$

1,454

$

160,268

$

161,722

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

88,098

88,098

Commercial - equipment

205

-

-

205

3,502

3,707

Commercial - all other

14

-

-

14

6,137

6,151

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

6,404

6,404

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

613

613

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

25

25

$

219

$

-

$

1,454

$

1,673

$

265,047

$

266,720

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026

Portfolio Segment

Non-accrual with
no Allowance for
Credit Losses

Non-accrual with
Allowance for
Credit Losses

Total Non-accrual

Loans Past Due
Over 89 Days Still
Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

1,454

$

-

$

1,454

$

-

March 31, 2026

Portfolio Segment

Non-accrual with
no Allowance for Credit Losses

Non-accrual with
Allowance for
Credit Losses

Total Non-accrual

Loans Past Due
Over 89 Days Still
Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

1,494

$

-

$

1,494

$

-

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-second-quarter-2026-financial-result-1198328

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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