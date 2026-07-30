U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $404 thousand or $0.07 loss per share in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a Net Income of $757 thousand or $0.14 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2025. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $984 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 as compared to negative Provision for Credit Losses of $2.2 million recognized for the same quarter last year.

At June 30, 2026, Total Assets were $393.2 million, a decrease of $16.4 million or 4.0% from $409.6 million at June 30, 2025. Net Loans were $267.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $46.5 million or 14.8% from $314.3 million at June 30, 2025. Total Deposits decreased by $36.4 million or 10.1% to $322.5 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $358.9 million a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2026 there was a net recovery of $904 thousand, reflecting total recovery of $994 thousand and total charge off of $90 thousand, representing one hotel loan that has been paid off. For the same period in 2025, there was a net charge off of $903 thousand, primarily reflecting commercial equipment loans activities. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $1.5 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $5.6 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.37% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2025.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.31%, 10.25% and 11.30% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 7.18%, 9.22% and 10.43%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of June 30, 2026.

"The Bank continues to experience earnings pressure, but we are beginning to see a pickup in loan production, while our credit quality continues to improve," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Jun-26 Mar-26 Jun-25 Jun-26 Jun-25 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 5,181 $ 5,894 $ 5,935 $ 11,075 $ 12,578 Interest Expense 2,869 2,909 3,250 5,778 7,156 Net Interest Income 2,312 2,985 2,685 5,297 5,422 Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision) (984 ) (754 ) (2,235 ) (1,738 ) 869 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 128 133 (54 ) 261 69 Other Non-interest Income 71 67 83 138 239 Non-interest Income 199 200 29 399 308 Salaries & Benefits 1,645 1,808 1,571 3,453 3,199 Professional Fees 1,282 1,302 743 2,584 1,113 Occupancy Expense 208 209 205 417 406 Other Expense 764 786 769 1,550 1,648 Non-interest Expense 3,899 4,105 3,288 8,004 6,366 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (404 ) (166 ) 1,661 (570 ) (1,505 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) - - 904 - (189 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (404 ) $ (166 ) $ 757 $ (570 ) $ (1,316 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Jun-26 Mar-26 Jun-25 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 51,680 $ 68,054 $ 39,200 $ (16,374 ) $ 12,480 Investments 64,742 61,261 45,293 3,481 19,449 Gross Loans 270,776 266,720 318,109 4,056 (47,333 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (2,929 ) (3,010 ) (3,798 ) 81 869 Net Loans 267,847 263,710 314,311 4,137 (46,464 ) Fixed Assets 5,126 5,270 5,649 (144 ) (523 ) Deferred Tax Assets, Net of Valuation Allowance - - 566 - (566 ) Other Assets 3,828 3,756 4,565 72 (737 ) Total Assets $ 393,223 $ 402,051 $ 409,584 $ (8,828 ) $ (16,361 ) Checking $ 50,965 $ 58,319 $ 66,367 $ (7,354 ) $ (15,402 ) NOW 5,011 6,047 3,977 (1,036 ) 1,034 Money Market 48,337 47,813 55,868 524 (7,531 ) Savings 4,910 4,510 4,817 400 93 Certificates of Deposit 213,267 215,196 227,861 (1,929 ) (14,594 ) Total Deposits 322,490 331,885 358,890 (9,395 ) (36,400 ) Borrowed Funds 40,000 40,000 20,000 - 20,000 ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 5 5 123 - (118 ) Other Liabilities 2,276 1,716 2,345 560 (69 ) Total Liabilities 364,771 373,606 381,358 (8,835 ) (16,587 ) Shareholders' Equity 28,452 28,445 28,226 7 226 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 393,223 $ 402,051 $ 409,584 $ (8,828 ) $ (16,361 ) Financial Ratios Jun-26 Mar-26 Jun-25 Jun-26 Jun-25 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (0.41 %) (0.17 %) 0.73 % (0.29 %) (0.65 %) Return on Average Equity* (5.83 %) (2.35 %) 11.13 % (4.08 %) (10.21 %) Net Interest Margin* 2.43 % 3.04 % 2.64 % 2.74 % 2.48 % Efficiency Ratio 155.28 % 128.89 % 121.15 % 140.52 % 111.12 % *Quarterly results are annualized Well Adequately Jun-26 Mar-26 Jun-25 Capitalized Capitalized Capital QTD QTD QTD Minimum Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 7.31 % 7.18 % 7.18 % 5.00 % 4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 10.25 % 10.63 % 9.22 % 6.50 % 4.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 10.25 % 10.63 % 9.22 % 8.00 % 6.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 11.30 % 11.74 % 10.43 % 10.00 % 8.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 5.20 $ 5.19 $ 5.15 **Represents Bank capital ratios Jun-26 Mar-26 Jun-25 Jun-26 Jun-25 Asset Quality QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Net Charge Off (Net Recovery) $ (904 ) $ (998 ) $ 903 $ (1,902 ) $ 6,633 Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment $ 0 $ 0 $ 2,352 $ 0 $ 4,525 (Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment $ (980 ) $ (747 ) $ (1,216 ) $ (1,727 ) $ (1,608 ) Charge Offs: All Other $ 90 $ 0 $ 49 $ 90 $ 4,069 (Recoveries): All Other $ (14 ) $ (251 ) $ (282 ) $ (265 ) $ (353 ) Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 1.08 % 1.13 % 1.19 % Non-accrual Loans $ 1,454 $ 1,494 $ 5,589 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets % 0.37 % 0.37 % 1.36 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 163,157 $ 3,010 $ 1,400 $ - $ - $ 167,567 Residential real estate 74,389 2,135 3,276 - - 79,800 Commercial - equipment - - 3,608 - - 3,608 Commercial - all other 7,595 - - - - 7,595 Multifamily 11,592 - - - - 11,592 Construction and land 594 - - - - 594 Consumer and other 20 - - - - 20 $ 257,347 $ 5,145 $ 8,284 $ - $ - $ 270,776 March 31, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 156,825 $ 3,074 $ 1,823 $ - $ - $ 161,722 Residential real estate 75,391 10,887 1,820 - - 88,098 Commercial - equipment - - 3,707 - - 3,707 Commercial - all other 6,149 - 2 - - 6,151 Multifamily 6,404 - - - - 6,404 Construction and land 613 - - - - 613 Consumer and other 25 - - - - 25 $ 245,407 $ 13,961 $ 7,352 $ - $ - $ 266,720

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,080 $ 12 $ 8 $ - $ - $ 1,100 Residential real estate 263 11 119 - - 393 Commercial - equipment - - 1,804 - (748 ) 1,056 Commercial - all other 346 - - - - 346 Multifamily 27 - - - - 27 Construction and land 6 - - - - 6 Consumer and other 1 - - - - 1 $ 1,723 $ 23 $ 1,931 $ - $ (748 ) $ 2,929 March 31, 2026 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,074 $ 13 $ 100 $ - $ - $ 1,187 Residential real estate 359 53 122 - - 534 Commercial - equipment - - 1,854 - (797 ) 1,057 Commercial - all other 214 - - - - 214 Multifamily 9 - - - - 9 Construction and land 8 - - - - 8 Consumer and other 1 - - - - 1 $ 1,665 $ 66 $ 2,076 $ - $ (797 ) $ 3,010

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ 11 $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,465 $ 166,102 $ 167,567 Residential real estate 223 - - 223 79,577 79,800 Commercial - equipment - - - - 3,608 3,608 Commercial - all other - - - - 7,595 7,595 Multifamily - - - - 11,592 11,592 Construction and land - - - - 594 594 Consumer and other - - - - 20 20 $ 234 $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,688 $ 269,088 $ 270,776 March 31, 2026 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,454 $ 160,268 $ 161,722 Residential real estate - - - - 88,098 88,098 Commercial - equipment 205 - - 205 3,502 3,707 Commercial - all other 14 - - 14 6,137 6,151 Multifamily - - - - 6,404 6,404 Construction and land - - - - 613 613 Consumer and other - - - - 25 25 $ 219 $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,673 $ 265,047 $ 266,720

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):

June 30, 2026



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with

no Allowance for

Credit Losses Non-accrual with

Allowance for

Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due

Over 89 Days Still

Accruing Commercial real estate $ 1,454 $ - $ 1,454 $ - March 31, 2026



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with

no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with

Allowance for

Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due

Over 89 Days Still

Accruing Commercial real estate $ 1,494 $ - $ 1,494 $ -

U & I Financial Corp.

Investor Relations

IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-second-quarter-2026-financial-result-1198328