U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $404 thousand or $0.07 loss per share in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a Net Income of $757 thousand or $0.14 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2025. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $984 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 as compared to negative Provision for Credit Losses of $2.2 million recognized for the same quarter last year.
At June 30, 2026, Total Assets were $393.2 million, a decrease of $16.4 million or 4.0% from $409.6 million at June 30, 2025. Net Loans were $267.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $46.5 million or 14.8% from $314.3 million at June 30, 2025. Total Deposits decreased by $36.4 million or 10.1% to $322.5 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $358.9 million a year earlier.
For the second quarter of 2026 there was a net recovery of $904 thousand, reflecting total recovery of $994 thousand and total charge off of $90 thousand, representing one hotel loan that has been paid off. For the same period in 2025, there was a net charge off of $903 thousand, primarily reflecting commercial equipment loans activities. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $1.5 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $5.6 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.37% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2025.
The Bank's capital ratios were 7.31%, 10.25% and 11.30% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 7.18%, 9.22% and 10.43%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of June 30, 2026.
"The Bank continues to experience earnings pressure, but we are beginning to see a pickup in loan production, while our credit quality continues to improve," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.
About U & I Financial Corp.
UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.
For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
Jun-26
Mar-26
Jun-25
Jun-26
Jun-25
(Dollars in thousands except EPS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Interest Income
$
5,181
$
5,894
$
5,935
$
11,075
$
12,578
Interest Expense
2,869
2,909
3,250
5,778
7,156
Net Interest Income
2,312
2,985
2,685
5,297
5,422
Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision)
(984
)
(754
)
(2,235
)
(1,738
)
869
Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization
128
133
(54
)
261
69
Other Non-interest Income
71
67
83
138
239
Non-interest Income
199
200
29
399
308
Salaries & Benefits
1,645
1,808
1,571
3,453
3,199
Professional Fees
1,282
1,302
743
2,584
1,113
Occupancy Expense
208
209
205
417
406
Other Expense
764
786
769
1,550
1,648
Non-interest Expense
3,899
4,105
3,288
8,004
6,366
Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(404
)
(166
)
1,661
(570
)
(1,505
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
-
-
904
-
(189
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(404
)
$
(166
)
$
757
$
(570
)
$
(1,316
)
Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)
5,477
5,477
5,477
5,477
5,477
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.03
)
$
0.14
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.24
)
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
Jun-26
Mar-26
Jun-25
Variance
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
Qtr End
Qtr End
Qtr End
Prior Qtr
Prior Year
Cash and Due from Banks
$
51,680
$
68,054
$
39,200
$
(16,374
)
$
12,480
Investments
64,742
61,261
45,293
3,481
19,449
Gross Loans
270,776
266,720
318,109
4,056
(47,333
)
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans
(2,929
)
(3,010
)
(3,798
)
81
869
Net Loans
267,847
263,710
314,311
4,137
(46,464
)
Fixed Assets
5,126
5,270
5,649
(144
)
(523
)
Deferred Tax Assets, Net of Valuation Allowance
-
-
566
-
(566
)
Other Assets
3,828
3,756
4,565
72
(737
)
Total Assets
$
393,223
$
402,051
$
409,584
$
(8,828
)
$
(16,361
)
Checking
$
50,965
$
58,319
$
66,367
$
(7,354
)
$
(15,402
)
NOW
5,011
6,047
3,977
(1,036
)
1,034
Money Market
48,337
47,813
55,868
524
(7,531
)
Savings
4,910
4,510
4,817
400
93
Certificates of Deposit
213,267
215,196
227,861
(1,929
)
(14,594
)
Total Deposits
322,490
331,885
358,890
(9,395
)
(36,400
)
Borrowed Funds
40,000
40,000
20,000
-
20,000
ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure
5
5
123
-
(118
)
Other Liabilities
2,276
1,716
2,345
560
(69
)
Total Liabilities
364,771
373,606
381,358
(8,835
)
(16,587
)
Shareholders' Equity
28,452
28,445
28,226
7
226
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
393,223
$
402,051
$
409,584
$
(8,828
)
$
(16,361
)
Financial Ratios
Jun-26
Mar-26
Jun-25
Jun-26
Jun-25
(Dollars in thousands except BVS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets*
(0.41
%)
(0.17
%)
0.73
%
(0.29
%)
(0.65
%)
Return on Average Equity*
(5.83
%)
(2.35
%)
11.13
%
(4.08
%)
(10.21
%)
Net Interest Margin*
2.43
%
3.04
%
2.64
%
2.74
%
2.48
%
Efficiency Ratio
155.28
%
128.89
%
121.15
%
140.52
%
111.12
%
*Quarterly results are annualized
Well
Adequately
Jun-26
Mar-26
Jun-25
Capitalized
Capitalized
Capital
QTD
QTD
QTD
Minimum
Minimum
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**
7.31
%
7.18
%
7.18
%
5.00
%
4.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**
10.25
%
10.63
%
9.22
%
6.50
%
4.50
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**
10.25
%
10.63
%
9.22
%
8.00
%
6.00
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **
11.30
%
11.74
%
10.43
%
10.00
%
8.00
%
Book Value per Share (BVS)
$
5.20
$
5.19
$
5.15
**Represents Bank capital ratios
Jun-26
Mar-26
Jun-25
Jun-26
Jun-25
Asset Quality
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
Net Charge Off (Net Recovery)
$
(904
)
$
(998
)
$
903
$
(1,902
)
$
6,633
Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment
$
0
$
0
$
2,352
$
0
$
4,525
(Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment
$
(980
)
$
(747
)
$
(1,216
)
$
(1,727
)
$
(1,608
)
Charge Offs: All Other
$
90
$
0
$
49
$
90
$
4,069
(Recoveries): All Other
$
(14
)
$
(251
)
$
(282
)
$
(265
)
$
(353
)
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %
1.08
%
1.13
%
1.19
%
Non-accrual Loans
$
1,454
$
1,494
$
5,589
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets %
0.37
%
0.37
%
1.36
%
Additional Credit Disclosures
Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):
June 30, 2026
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
163,157
$
3,010
$
1,400
$
-
$
-
$
167,567
Residential real estate
74,389
2,135
3,276
-
-
79,800
Commercial - equipment
-
-
3,608
-
-
3,608
Commercial - all other
7,595
-
-
-
-
7,595
Multifamily
11,592
-
-
-
-
11,592
Construction and land
594
-
-
-
-
594
Consumer and other
20
-
-
-
-
20
$
257,347
$
5,145
$
8,284
$
-
$
-
$
270,776
March 31, 2026
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
156,825
$
3,074
$
1,823
$
-
$
-
$
161,722
Residential real estate
75,391
10,887
1,820
-
-
88,098
Commercial - equipment
-
-
3,707
-
-
3,707
Commercial - all other
6,149
-
2
-
-
6,151
Multifamily
6,404
-
-
-
-
6,404
Construction and land
613
-
-
-
-
613
Consumer and other
25
-
-
-
-
25
$
245,407
$
13,961
$
7,352
$
-
$
-
$
266,720
Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:
Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.
Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.
Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.
Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):
June 30, 2026
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
1,080
$
12
$
8
$
-
$
-
$
1,100
Residential real estate
263
11
119
-
-
393
Commercial - equipment
-
-
1,804
-
(748
)
1,056
Commercial - all other
346
-
-
-
-
346
Multifamily
27
-
-
-
-
27
Construction and land
6
-
-
-
-
6
Consumer and other
1
-
-
-
-
1
$
1,723
$
23
$
1,931
$
-
$
(748
)
$
2,929
March 31, 2026
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
1,074
$
13
$
100
$
-
$
-
$
1,187
Residential real estate
359
53
122
-
-
534
Commercial - equipment
-
-
1,854
-
(797
)
1,057
Commercial - all other
214
-
-
-
-
214
Multifamily
9
-
-
-
-
9
Construction and land
8
-
-
-
-
8
Consumer and other
1
-
-
-
-
1
$
1,665
$
66
$
2,076
$
-
$
(797
)
$
3,010
Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):
June 30, 2026
30 - 59 Days
60 - 89 Days
90 Days or
Total
Total
Portfolio Segment
Past Due
Past Due
More
Past Due
Current
Loans
Commercial real estate
$
11
$
-
$
1,454
$
1,465
$
166,102
$
167,567
Residential real estate
223
-
-
223
79,577
79,800
Commercial - equipment
-
-
-
-
3,608
3,608
Commercial - all other
-
-
-
-
7,595
7,595
Multifamily
-
-
-
-
11,592
11,592
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
594
594
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
20
20
$
234
$
-
$
1,454
$
1,688
$
269,088
$
270,776
March 31, 2026
30 - 59 Days
60 - 89 Days
90 Days or
Total
Total
Portfolio Segment
Past Due
Past Due
More
Past Due
Current
Loans
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
-
$
1,454
$
1,454
$
160,268
$
161,722
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
88,098
88,098
Commercial - equipment
205
-
-
205
3,502
3,707
Commercial - all other
14
-
-
14
6,137
6,151
Multifamily
-
-
-
-
6,404
6,404
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
613
613
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
25
25
$
219
$
-
$
1,454
$
1,673
$
265,047
$
266,720
Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 (in thousands):
June 30, 2026
Portfolio Segment
Non-accrual with
Non-accrual with
Total Non-accrual
Loans Past Due
Commercial real estate
$
1,454
$
-
$
1,454
$
-
March 31, 2026
Portfolio Segment
Non-accrual with
Non-accrual with
Total Non-accrual
Loans Past Due
Commercial real estate
$
1,494
$
-
$
1,494
$
-
U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com
SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-second-quarter-2026-financial-result-1198328