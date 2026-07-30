Oak View Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Oak View Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:OAKV), parent company of Oak View National Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.71 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $1.92 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.65 million, compared to $3.38 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were $0.49 compared to $0.55 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, unchanged compared to June 30, 2025.

"Your community bank continued to deliver solid financial performance in the second quarter. Although second quarter earnings were lower than a year ago, our six-month results exceeded the prior year as we grew core customer relationships and increased earning assets, all while maintaining pristine credit quality. Our results demonstrate the strength of our relationship-based banking model and our disciplined approach to balance sheet management. Despite continued economic uncertainty and competitive market conditions, we continue to prudently deploy capital to create durable earnings and long-term value for our shareholders," said Michael Ewing, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Selected Highlights:

Return on average assets was 0.71% and return on average equity was 12.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.02% and 16.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Return on average assets was 0.79% and return on average equity was 12.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 0.94% and 16.03%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total assets were $966.14 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $878.24 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $87.90 million.

Total loans were $391.67 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $349.89 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $41.78 million.

The total carrying value of debt securities was $507.96 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $463.02 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $44.95 million.

Total deposits were $692.17 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $713.58 million on December 31, 2025, a decrease of $21.41 million.

Asset quality continues to be outstanding. As of June 30, 2026, no loans had been charged off during the quarter, there were no nonaccrual loans, and only one loan totaling $25 thousand that was past due 90 days or more.

Liquidity remains strong with cash, unencumbered securities available for sale, and available secured and unsecured borrowing capacity totaling $488.33 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $574.44 million as of December 31, 2025.

Regulatory capital remains strong with the Bank's ratios exceeding the "well capitalized" thresholds in all categories, with total capital ratio at 17.50%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 16.69%, tier 1 capital ratio at 16.69%, and leverage ratio at 8.16% as of June 30, 2026.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin was 2.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $5.71 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $5.36 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Average earning assets and the related yield were $931.62 million and 5.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $717.32 million and 5.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Average interest-bearing liabilities, and the related cost of funds, which includes average noninterest bearing deposits, were $804.83 million and 2.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $600.43 million and 2.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The net interest margin was 2.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 2.96% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $11.28 million and $10.25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Average earning assets and the related yield were $893.63 million and 5.57%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $699.77 million and 5.67%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Average interest-bearing liabilities, and the related cost of funds, which includes average noninterest bearing deposits, were $767.42 million and 2.91%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $581.65 million and 2.79%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $301 thousand and $721 thousand for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Noninterest income was $1.07 million and $1.11 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Significant changes in noninterest income were:

Interchange fee income was $304 thousand and $227 thousand for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Interchange fee income was $544 thousand and $423 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. These fluctuations in balances are primarily related to transaction volume for the respective periods.

Mortgage loan fee income was $61 thousand and $242 thousand for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Mortgage loan fee income was $67 thousand and $310 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. These fluctuations are also primarily due to transaction volume for the respective periods.

There were no gain or loss transactions from the sales of securities for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026. There were net gains on sales of securities of $124 thousand for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. Proceeds from the sales of securities in 2025 were redeployed into assets with more attractive risk and return characteristics offered at the time.

Other income included a loss of $201 thousand and a net gain of $137 thousand from one derivative position for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively. There were no gain or loss transactions from the Company's derivative positions for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expenses were $3.95 million and $3.58 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Noninterest expenses were $7.99 million and $6.92 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The net noninterest margin, which is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income to average assets was 1.50% and 1.52% for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively, and 1.49% and 1.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. While noninterest expenses have increased 10.35% and 15.48% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same periods of 2025, the most significant increases were related to regulatory fees and other taxes due to the overall growth the Company has experienced. While total noninterest expenses increased for the periods noted, the net noninterest margin indicates overhead is being consistently managed and controlled.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $3.61 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $3.22 million as of December 31, 2025, or 0.92% of total loans outstanding, net of unearned income, as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025.

The provision for credit losses was $250 thousand and $77 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 was $391 thousand and $161 thousand, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, was primarily attributable to the year-to-date increase of $41.78 million in the loan portfolio.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity was $61.92 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $57.74 million as of December 31, 2025.

About Oak View Bankshares, Inc. and Oak View National Bank

The Company's common stock is listed for trading on the OTC Market Group's OTCID-Based Market, http://www.otcmarkets.com, under the ticker symbol OAKV.

The common stock closed at a price of $15.82 per share on July 29, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company's book value per share was $17.75.

Oak View Bankshares, Inc. is the parent bank holding company for Oak View National Bank, a locally owned and managed community bank serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and surrounding counties. For more information about Oak View Bankshares, Inc. and Oak View National Bank, please visit our website at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact Tammy Frazier, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Oak View Bankshares, Inc., at 540-359-7155.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "believe," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar expressions. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements. The following factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements made in this document: changes in assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses, and other estimates; the risks of changes in interest rates on levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand, and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the effects of future economic, business and market conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity by retaining deposit customers and secondary funding sources, especially if the Company's or banking industry's reputation becomes damaged; computer systems and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers or breached due to employee error, malfeasance, or other disruptions despite security measures implemented by the Company; risks inherent in making loans, such as repayment risks and fluctuating collateral values; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; competition with other banks and financial institutions, and companies outside of the banking industry, including companies that have substantially greater access to capital and other resources; demand, development and acceptance of new products and services; problems with technology utilized by the Company; changing trends in customer profiles and behavior; success of acquisitions and operating initiatives, changes in business strategy or development of plans, and management of growth; reliance on senior management, including the ability to attract and retain key personnel; and inadequate design or circumvention of disclosure controls and procedures or internal controls. These factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Oak View Bankshares, Inc.

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