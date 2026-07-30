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WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046 | Ticker-Symbol: NCB
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 21:23
53,67 Euro
+0,58 % +0,31
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BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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53,5153,6123:00
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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 22:48 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bank of America Corporation: Bank of America to acquire information security consultancy MDSec Consulting Limited

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced plans to acquire information security specialist MDSec Consulting Limited ("MDSec"). The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026 following the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Macclesfield, England with approximately 65 highly skilled cybersecurity professionals, MDSec provides deeply technical information security-related consultancy services.

Bank of America already has a significant presence in the North of England, with over 1,400 employees based nearby in Chester. One of the bank's cyber threat operations centers is also located in Chester.

"We have long admired the exceptional ability of the MDSec team and are delighted that Bank of America and its clients will now further benefit from their work," said Kris Fador, Chief Information Security Officer, Bank of America. "We look forward to welcoming the MDSec team to Bank of America as we continue to enhance our leading cybersecurity capabilities in the UK and globally."

"We're immensely proud of what we've built at MDSec and, above all, of the team that made it possible," said Dominic Chell, Co-Founder, MDSec. "From the outset, our ambition has been to build world-class security capabilities and to push the industry forward. Joining one of the world's leading financial institutions, one that reflects our culture of innovation and technical excellence, gives us an incredible opportunity to take that ambition to the next level."

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Matt Card, Bank of America
Phone: 1.202.579.6879
matthew.card@bofa.com

Catherine Page, Bank of America
Phone: 1.704.519.7314
catherine.page@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-of-america-to-acquire-information-security-consultancy-mdsec-consulting-limited-302839507.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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