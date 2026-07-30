Ireland Emerges as One of the World's Most Active EHR Growth Markets, Black Book Research Reports

One Health Record is accelerating national demand for enterprise records, shared-care interoperability, governed AI, cyber resilience and measurable workflow returns through 2027

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Black Book Market Research today announced findings from its new Ireland Digital Health Competitive Intelligence Report: Outlook 2026-2027, identifying Ireland as one of the world's most active near-term electronic health record and digital health growth markets.

Based on a survey of 200 Irish healthcare IT, clinical, procurement, privacy, cybersecurity and digital transformation decision makers, the report finds that Ireland is moving beyond isolated digitization projects into a national, evidence-driven technology buying cycle anchored by the One Health Record programme.

Among respondents:

88% identify One Health Record readiness as a top-three digital health priority for 2027

85% say shared-care interoperability will be mandatory or heavily weighted in their next major RFP, renewal or technology decision.

84% require or prefer Ireland- and EU-aligned controls for sensitive digital health workloads.

84% require quantified operational or workflow evidence before approving digital health investments.

"Ireland has moved into the front ranks of global EHR growth markets," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Market Research. "This is not simply a competition for one national platform. Ireland is building a connected digital health environment that must operate across hospitals, general practices, community services, private providers, diagnostics, patients and national data infrastructure."

One National Strategy Creates Multiple Growth Markets

Black Book finds that One Health Record will stimulate investment well beyond the core EHR. High-activity segments include shared-care infrastructure, GP and community-care connectivity, patient access, AI-assisted clinical documentation, remote monitoring, diagnostics optimization, cybersecurity and implementation services.

Within the report's separate buyer-fit evaluations:

Epic ranks first in national platform readiness , reflecting enterprise acute-care depth, large-scale clinical platform experience and innovation capacity.

InterSystems ranks first in shared-care and interoperability infrastructure, supported by its health data platform, integration capabilities and FHIR, HL7 and API readiness.

The category results are comparative buyer-fit findings. They are not endorsements, certifications, procurement awards or purchasing recommendations. Other vendors rated by EHR users in the Ireland assessments include Dedalus and MEDITECH.

Evidence Replaces General Technology Claims

The report concludes that vendors competing in Ireland through 2027 will need to provide procurement-ready evidence rather than generalized transformation claims.

Priority requirements include Ireland-scale implementation and migration plans, GP and community-care integration, FHIR and HL7 conformance, GDPR and European Health Data Space alignment, accountable AI controls, cyber-recovery evidence, five-year total-cost-of-ownership models and measurable post-implementation outcomes.

"Ireland's market is highly active, but it will be demanding," Brown said. "Global recognition or a broad technology portfolio will not substitute for Ireland-specific execution. Buyers increasingly expect vendors to prove how their solutions will reduce clinical burden, improve information exchange, protect patient data and produce measurable operating value."

Black Book expects the strongest commercial opportunities to go to vendors capable of integrating into Ireland's national architecture while demonstrating responsible innovation, cyber resilience, implementation capacity and documented workflow returns.

Research Methodology

Black Book surveyed 200 Irish healthcare decision makers representing public hospitals, HSE national and regional structures, private providers, primary care, community care, diagnostics and physician digital leadership.

Vendors were evaluated through weighted 100-point frameworks covering national platform readiness, shared-care and interoperability infrastructure, and Irish and EU workflow-edge fit. The complete report includes KPI score matrices, category rankings, vendor-neutral report cards, procurement evidence requirements and consolidated competitive intelligence.

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research conducts independent, crowdsourced healthcare technology and services research for providers, governments, payers, investors and technology organizations worldwide. Its studies evaluate client experience, implementation performance, interoperability, market readiness, governance, innovation and measurable operating outcomes. Vendors do not pay to be included or ranked, and are not subject to any inclusion, evaluation or subscription fees. Black Book Research maintains a strict vendor agnostic structuring and does not endorse, recommend or certify suppliers.

The complete Ireland Digital Health Competitive Intelligence Report: Outlook 2026-2027 is available to Ireland's HIT industry stakeholders for download from Black Book Market Research's website https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or emailing requests to the Media Center at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ireland-emerges-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-active-ehr-growth-markets-b-1199000