Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC) (the "Company") announced today results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Revenue contributions from acquisitions including DermapenWorld (June 2025) and PharmaSystems (May 2026) drove overall increase of 5.2%.

Organic Healthcare revenue up 7.3%, representing a solid quarter with strong performance in each of our core Aesthetic and Pharmacy verticals. Growth was driven by consumables and low-price capital equipment.

Packaging revenue fell 11.5%, lower than the 17.2% experienced in the first quarter and continuing to reflect the macro environment.

Gross margins in the quarter grew 18.4% on above-mentioned acquisitions.

Completed NCIB through the purchase of 450,926 shares

Management Comments:

"Our 2030 Vision is bearing fruit with continued growth in healthcare and improving gross margins via customer and product mix, crossing an inflection point in earnings and cash flow generation" commented John Glynn, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Details of the Company's results and podcast are currently available on the Company's website at www.richardsgroup.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Please visit our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@RichardsGroup_RIC

About Richards Group Inc.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Richards Group operates across two core segments, Healthcare and Packaging, serving a global customer base with market leading medical devices, supplies, and equipment, as well as a diverse offering of glass and plastic packaging solutions. Richards is the largest Canadian distributor in aesthetic, pharmacy, and vision care devices, the third largest in Canadian packaging, and is newly developing a medical device global OEM footprint. The company differentiates itself through product innovation, high touch service, and deep industry expertise. For more information, visit richardsgroup.com.

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Source: Richards Group Inc.