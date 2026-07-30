Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Chris Cullen, Senior Vice President and Head of ETFs, Brompton Funds ("Brompton" or the "Company") and their team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's two new HighPay ETFs:

Brompton U.S. Equity HighPay ETF (TSX: PAYU)

Brompton Utilities & Infrastructure HighPay ETF (TSX: PAYI)





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Both are designed to provide investors with twice a month high income and long-term capital appreciation. PAYU invests primarily in equity securities of leading U.S. companies, while PAYI focuses on leading utilities and infrastructure companies.

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307378

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange