Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) (the "Company" or "Noveris") announces that it has become a member of BioAlberta, a not-for-profit industry association representing Alberta's life sciences community.

BioAlberta supports its members through industry development, educational and networking activities, and engagement on matters affecting Alberta's life sciences sector. Its membership includes organizations operating across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, health technology, medical devices and other areas of the life sciences industry.

Noveris' membership complements its existing engagement in Alberta's life sciences ecosystem through Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation ("API"), which is also a BioAlberta member. As previously announced, Noveris re-engaged API under a master services agreement effective May 27, 2026, under which API provides consulting services to Noveris focused on psilocybin product development, the discovery of novel compounds, and the identification and protection of related intellectual-property opportunities.

Joining BioAlberta will provide Noveris with an additional forum through which to participate in relevant industry programming, remain engaged with developments affecting the sector and build relationships across Alberta's broader life sciences community.

"Alberta is already an important part of Noveris' scientific and development activities through our work with API," said Jason Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of Noveris. "Joining BioAlberta is a natural extension of that engagement. It gives us an opportunity to participate more actively in the province's life sciences community, learn from other members and contribute constructively to the broader industry."

The BioAlberta membership is separate from the Company's services agreement with API and does not amend or expand that engagement. The membership does not constitute a partnership, commercial agreement, financing arrangement or endorsement of Noveris or its activities by BioAlberta. No securities are being issued, and no material financial commitment has been made in connection with the membership.

About BioAlberta

BioAlberta is a not-for-profit industry association representing Alberta's life sciences community. The association supports the sector through advocacy, industry development, networking, educational programming and the promotion of Alberta's life sciences capabilities. Additional information is available at www.bioalberta.com.

About Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation

Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation is an industry-funded, not-for-profit life sciences commercialization organization based in Alberta. API provides commercialization, development and strategic support services to organizations operating in the life sciences sector. Additional information is available at www.appliedpharma.ca.

About Noveris Health Sciences Inc.

Noveris Health Sciences Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company focused on opportunities in mental health and therapeutic innovation. Additional information concerning the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.noveris.health.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

NOVERIS HEALTH SCIENCES INC.

Jason Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's membership in BioAlberta and the anticipated benefits of that membership, the Company's engagement with API and the activities contemplated by the related master services agreement (including psilocybin product development, the discovery of novel compounds and the identification and protection of intellectual-property opportunities), and the Company's plans, expectations and business activities. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to research and development, regulatory requirements applicable to controlled substances, and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that any anticipated benefits will be realized. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307377

Source: Noveris Health Sciences Inc.