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ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 23:50 Uhr
329 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Johnson Criminal Law Group: Orange County Criminal Defense and CPS Attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris Named to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List

Founder of Johnson Criminal Law Group recognized for excellence in criminal defense, juvenile dependency, Child Protective Services (CPS) defense, restraining orders, and appellate advocacy throughout California.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Orange County criminal defense attorney and CPS attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris has been named to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, an honor awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in the region.

Johnson-Norris is the founder of Johnson Criminal Law Group, where she represents individuals and families throughout California in criminal defense, Child Protective Services (CPS) investigations, juvenile dependency proceedings, juvenile delinquency matters, restraining orders, and criminal and dependency appeals.

Known for representing clients in high-stakes and emotionally complex cases, Johnson-Norris regularly advocates for individuals facing serious felony charges, allegations of child abuse or neglect, domestic violence matters, and government investigations that threaten constitutional rights or parental rights.

A Recognition of Professional Achievement Super

Lawyers selects attorneys through a patented, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievement. The objective is to identify lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishment.

"Being selected to the Super Lawyers list is an incredible honor," Johnson-Norris said. "Whether someone is facing criminal charges, a CPS investigation, or a high-conflict juvenile court matter, they deserve experienced counsel who will prepare thoroughly, communicate honestly, and fight relentlessly for the best possible outcome. I am grateful to my clients, colleagues, and community for their trust."

More Than Two Decades of Advocacy

With more than two decades of experience, Johnson-Norris has represented clients in trial and appellate courts throughout California. Her practice includes criminal defense, CPS and juvenile dependency representation, juvenile delinquency defense, domestic violence matters, child abuse allegations, protective orders and restraining orders, and criminal and dependency appeals.

Recognized Advocate for Complex Criminal and CPS Cases

Throughout her career, Johnson-Norris has represented clients in some of California's most challenging criminal and juvenile court proceedings. Her work includes defending individuals under criminal investigation, representing parents during CPS investigations and juvenile dependency proceedings, litigating restraining order matters, and handling criminal and dependency appeals. She is known for meticulous preparation, strategic advocacy, and a client-centered approach focused on protecting families, constitutional rights, and futures.

In addition to her courtroom practice, Johnson-Norris frequently provides legal analysis for national and local media, including Court TV, NewsNation, ABC, FOX, Bloomberg, KNX News, and other outlets discussing criminal law, juvenile dependency, and high-profile legal issues.

About Johnson Criminal Law Group

Based in Irvine, California, Johnson Criminal Law Group represents clients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and across California in criminal defense, juvenile dependency and CPS matters, restraining orders, and appeals. The firm provides strategic, compassionate, and aggressive legal representation tailored to each client's circumstances.

Media Contact Information

Johnson Criminal Law Group
info@californiacriminaldefender.com
https://www.californiacriminaldefender.com/

SOURCE: Johnson Criminal Law Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/orange-county-criminal-defense-and-cps-attorney-lauren-johnson-n-1198845

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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