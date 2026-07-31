Hoover Presidential Foundation Announces Distinguished Speaker Lineup for Grand Reopening of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

National and international leaders, members of the Hoover family, and distinguished guests to commemorate the reopening of one of America's premier presidential museums

WEST BRANCH, IA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / The Hoover Presidential Foundation today announced an exceptional lineup of distinguished speakers and honored guests for the Grand Reopening of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The historic celebration marks the completion of the museum's comprehensive renovation and ushers in a new era of education and engagement centered on the life, leadership, and enduring legacy of America's 31st President.

Hosted by the Hoover Presidential Foundation in partnership with the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, the ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the museum's East Lawn. The event will bring together President Herbert Hoover's great-grandchildren, Allan Hoover III and Margaret Hoover, alongside national and international dignitaries, elected officials, and leaders from the National Park Service and the National Archives to commemorate one of the most significant milestones in the museum's history.

"The reopening of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum is about much more than a beautifully renovated building," said Allan Hoover III, Chairman of the Hoover Presidential Foundation Board of Directors, and great-grandson of President Herbert Hoover. "It is an opportunity to honor President Hoover's extraordinary legacy of humanitarian service, innovation, leadership and public service while inspiring future generations through his remarkable life story. We are honored to welcome distinguished leaders from across the nation and around the world as we celebrate this historic occasion."

The ceremony will begin with the Presentation of Colors by the United States Army, followed by the National Anthem and additional musical selections performed by the Friends Church Choir, a ceremonial flag raising and music by the United States Navy Band Great Lakes Woodwind Quintet, creating a fitting tribute to one of America's most distinguished public servants.

Distinguished Speakers and Honored Guests

The Grand Reopening will feature remarks from an extraordinary group of leaders representing government, diplomacy, academia, preservation, and the Hoover family, including:

Allan Hoover III, Chairman of the Hoover Presidential Foundation Board of Directors and great-grandson of President Herbert Hoover, who will serve as master of ceremonies and welcome guests.

Governor Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa.

Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, United States Ambassador to NATO and former United States Attorney General.

Representative Bobby Kaufmann, Iowa House of Representatives.

The Honorable Geert Van Dessel, Deputy Consul General of Belgium.

Former Belgian Ambassador Dirk Wouters, who will introduce Professor Dr. Jan Wouters.

Professor Dr. Jan Wouters, Professor of International Law and International Organizations and Director of the Leuven Centre for Global Governance Studies, whose remarks will reflect President Hoover's enduring international humanitarian legacy.

Representative of the National Archives and Records Administration

Stephanie Stephens, Acting Regional Director, National Park Service.

Margaret Hoover, great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover, author, political commentator, and nationally recognized television host, speaking on behalf of the Hoover family.

Mayor Roger Laughlin, Mayor of West Branch, will present the Key to the City to the Hoover family.

Following the ceremony, guests will gather for the official ribbon cutting before the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum reopens to the public. Visitors will be among the first to experience the museum's newly transformed exhibits and galleries through complimentary admission offered in celebration of the occasion.

The day's festivities will also include the Freedom250 Mobile Museum, commemorative keepsake tickets, blacksmith demonstrations, self-guided historic walking tours throughout downtown West Branch, Hoover Ball demonstrations and extended museum hours until 6:00 p.m., creating a communitywide celebration of history, heritage and the nation's 250th anniversary.

The Grand Reopening represents a defining moment for the Hoover Presidential Foundation and the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, reaffirming their shared commitment to preserving President Hoover's extraordinary legacy as an engineer, humanitarian, statesman and President of the United States. Through newly reimagined exhibits and engaging visitor experiences, the museum will inspire new generations to discover the values of service, leadership, and compassion that defined Herbert Hoover's life.

The Grand Reopening ceremony is free and open to the public.

About the Hoover Presidential Foundation

The Hoover Presidential Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and advancing the legacy of Herbert Hoover through support of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum and Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in West Branch, Iowa. The Foundation promotes leadership, service, and civic responsibility while sharing Hoover's humanitarian impact and enduring contributions with new generations. Visit us online at https://hooverpresidentialfoundation.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Mundi McCarty, President & CEO

Hoover Presidential Foundation

(M): 319-321-8010 | (O): 319-643-5327

MMcCarty@HooverPF.org

SOURCE: Hoover Presidential Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/hoover-presidential-foundation-announces-distinguished-speaker-lineup-for-grand-reopening-of-1199117