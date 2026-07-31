Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - GOLD HUNTER RESOURCE INC. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold Hunter") announces that it has changed its auditors from Manning Elliott LLP, (the "Former Auditors") to Baker Tilly WM LLP, (the "Successor Auditors") effective July 29, 2026.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditors resigned as auditors of the Company effective July 29, 2026, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective July 29, 2026, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the most recently completed fiscal year (August 31, 2025) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and has been filed on SEDAR+.

ABOUT GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure in Newfoundland. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, over 50 kilometres of potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization have been identified. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307373

Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.