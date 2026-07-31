LINK FOREX LTD's: LINK FOREX Advances Its International Growth Strategy to Build a More Professional, Intelligent, and Compliant Global Investment Services Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / In recent years, LINK FOREX has continued to strengthen its international growth trategy by making steady progress in financial talent development, artificial intelligence integration, regulatory compliance, and the expansion of its presence across Latin America. Through continuous investment in research capabilities, operational excellence, and international collaboration, the company is committed to building a more professional, intelligent, and transparent global investment services platform for investors worldwide.

Strengthening Compliance and Building a Solid Foundation for International Financial Cooperation

LINK FOREX considers regulatory compliance and sound corporate governance to be fundamental pillars of its long-term development strategy.

Recently, the company successfully completed the annual business review conducted by HSBC. As part of the bank's standard review process, LINK FOREX submitted updated corporate documentation, audited financial statements, and other compliance-related materials in accordance with the bank's requirements, completing the review successfully.

Looking ahead, the company will continue strengthening its internal compliance framework and risk management systems while closely monitoring developments in international regulatory standards. LINK FOREX remains committed to providing clients with investment services that emphasize transparency, security, and operational integrity.

Expanding Local Presence to Support Long-Term Growth Across Latin America

As Latin America continues to emerge as one of the company's key strategic markets, LINK FOREX is accelerating its localization strategy by integrating digital services with in-person support.

The company has established operational centers in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic, providing local support for team development, investor education, professional training, and community engagement.

According to the company, these operational centers are designed not only to strengthen collaboration among local teams but also to serve as regional hubs for financial education programs, investment seminars, knowledge-sharing activities, and professional networking, further enhancing the overall client experience throughout the region.

AI-Powered Investment Research Driving Financial Technology Innovation

Artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and intelligent algorithms are rapidly transforming the global financial services industry, creating new opportunities for more efficient and data-driven investment research.

Against this backdrop, AI-assisted research, intelligent data analysis, quantitative investment models, and automated risk management have become increasingly important components of modern equity research.

In response to these industry trends, LINK FOREX has continued expanding its investment in financial technology research and development, gradually building an investment research framework that integrates artificial intelligence into its analytical processes.

Today, the company applies AI-powered data analytics, intelligent investment support tools, predictive market models, and advanced statistical analysis to enhance equity research and investment decision support.

Looking ahead, LINK FOREX will continue expanding the application of artificial intelligence, quantitative analysis, and next-generation financial technologies, with the objective of delivering increasingly professional, efficient, and intelligent investment solutions for investors around the world.

About LINK FOREX

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom, LINK FOREX LTD is an international financial technology company specializing in equity research, investment technology, and professional investment services.

The company's business covers equity research and analysis, financial data processing, intelligent investment technology, automated trading support systems, and foreign exchange services. Over the past several years, equity research and investment analysis have become the company's primary area of strategic focus.

To further strengthen its research capabilities, LINK FOREX continues to invest in market research, data analytics, risk management, and financial technology innovation. Today, the company is supported by a multidisciplinary team of experienced equity analysts, market researchers, and financial technology specialists, providing investors with more structured, data-driven, and professional investment insights.

Media Contact Information

LINK FOREX LTD

info@link-forex.co.uk

https://www.link-forex.co.uk/

SOURCE: LINK FOREX LTD's

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/link-forex-advances-its-international-growth-strategy-to-build-a-1198924