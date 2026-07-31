Omni Bridgeway Releases 4Q26 Portfolio Update with Record FY26 Commitments and Investment Proceeds

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a leading global alternative asset manager specialising in legal assets, has released its Investment Portfolio Report as at 30 June 2026. FY26 delivered record new commitments and record cash investment proceeds, alongside strong completion metrics, disciplined cost management and continued growth in fee income, reflecting the scale and diversification of the Group's global legal assets platform.

Key Highlights

Record new commitments: FY26 new conditional and unconditional commitments reached A$712.2 million across 43 new investments, a record for the Group and approximately 38% above FY25. A$343.0 million was committed in the June quarter alone, as the exceptional pipeline reported at 3Q26 converted into contracted investments. Record investment proceeds, with strong completion metrics: Total cash investment proceeds of A$350.5 million in FY26, a 49% increase over FY25 excluding secondary sales, and a record high for the Group. 80 full and partial completions delivered an overall MOIC of 2.3x and a combined fair value conversion ratio of 105. A further A$45.3 million in proceeds has been received since 30 June at an estimated 5.7x MOIC. Pipeline remains elevated: Following the record June quarter, the pipeline comprises 43 agreed exclusive term sheets representing an estimated A$407.8 million in new commitments if contracted, significantly above the historical quarterly average and supporting continued origination momentum into 1Q27 and beyond. Operating leverage: FY26 cash operating expenses of A$67.1 million were materially below the A$80 million budget, while management fees of A$35.4 million exceeded the upgraded FY26 target of A$35 million. Fund Capital Formation: The full and final close of the US$1 billion Funds 4/5 Series II raise is anticipated in August, following the additional US$228 million closed in 1H26. A$72.5 million in fee-paying sidecar capital was raised during FY26, with approximately A$175 million of further sidecar capital currently in diligence, reflecting the expansion of structured finance solutions and alternative investment structures.





Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Raymond van Hulst commented:

"FY26 was a year of disciplined execution. We set records in both new commitments and investment proceeds while holding costs materially below budget and exceeding our fee income target, evidence that the platform is scaling as intended.

With A$45.3 million in proceeds already received in FY27 at an estimated 5.7x, we enter the new financial year well positioned."

FY26 Results Webcast

Omni Bridgeway will release its results for the 12 months to 30 June 2026 and host a market briefing at 10:30am AEST on Thursday 27 August 2026. Registration: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/obl-fyr-2026/

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, nbarber@omnibridgeway.com

Investor Relations

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, nkandapper@omnibridgeway.com

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager specialising in legal assets, with over A$5.5bn assets under management across 11 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a 40-year [track record, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of c.160 professionals operating in over 20 locations and 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.